Kleber Mendonça Filho Named Patron of Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops 2026

Brazilian filmmaker Kleber Mendonça Filho has been named patron of the 9th edition of the Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops project development platform, which has unveiled its selection of 30 projects spanning 14 countries ahead of its events this coming November 2026.

The Bottom Line

Kleber Mendonça Filho steps in as patron following previous figures Cristian Mungiu and Jeff Nichols to mentor attendees.

The selection features 30 projects split across development, production or post-production, and the Moroccan-focused Atlas Close-Ups.

Online sessions run from November 2 to 6, 2026, ahead of the physical workshops taking place in Marrakech from November 22 to 26, 2026.

Mentorship From Cannes Winner Kleber Mendonça Filho

The Atlas Workshops project development platform announced that Brazilian director Kleber Mendonça Filho will serve as the patron for its upcoming 9th edition, deadline.com reported. Mendonça Filho follows Cristian Mungiu and Jeff Nichols in the role, which involves mentoring filmmakers in attendance. The filmmaker attended Marrakech the previous year on the awards trail with The Secret Agent, a project that won best director at Cannes before securing two Golden Globes and four Oscar nominations. His previous credits also include Aquarius and Bacurau on the Map.

Last year, during my Conversation at the festival, I was asked whether I had ever planned to shoot a film in this city. Serving as the patron of the Atlas Workshops makes me feel as though I’m witnessing, right before my eyes, the birth of new films, said Kleber Mendonça Filho regarding his appointment.

The director added that listening to new ideas and understanding the aspirations of new generations of filmmakers serves as a source of inspiration for his own work.

Thirty Projects Selected Across Fourteen Countries

Chosen from 410 submissions, the 30 selected projects hail from Algeria, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Ethiopia, Jordan, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Palestine, Rwanda, Senegal, Sudan, Syria, and Tunisia. The lineup is divided into 14 projects in development, 11 films in production or post-production, and five projects dedicated to Moroccan cinema under the Atlas Close-Ups banner, deadline.com reported.

The development slate includes new works from established names such as Amjad Abu Alala, Laila Abbas, Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Alaoui, and Yasmine Benkiran. Atlas Workshops head Hédi Zardi noted a strong presence of female Moroccan directors in this group, alongside first features by newcomers like Sarra Ryma and a Dakar-set musical titled Studio Kébé by French Senegalese filmmaker Dyana Gaye.

Project Selection Category Count Key Focus Projects in Development 14 First and second features, fiction and documentary works across 14 countries Production or Post-Production 11 Includes returning projects from earlier development stages and ongoing shoots

Continuity and Festival Front Success in Marrakech

Four of the 11 projects in the production or post-production selection previously participated in the Atlas Workshops during their development stage: Samuel Ishimwe’s Seasons of the Weary Kind, Alaa Eddine Aljem’s Eldorado, Yoro Mbaye’s Fagadaga, and Ismaël El Iraki’s Wolfmother. Zardi pointed to this as evidence of continuity in the platform’s work, deadline.com reported, while also highlighting Lebanese director Jessy Moussallem attending with Faux Bijoux to show the first images straight from the shoot.

Founded in 2018, the Atlas Workshops arrives at this 9th edition following a strong festival run for past participants. Films such as Congo Boy and Strawberries premiered in Cannes Un Certain Regard, Furies played in Venice, Bardi debuted in New York, and Ego Reach We All screened in Locarno.

Workshop Schedules and Professional Programs

The physical events for the Atlas Workshops, Atlas Station, and Atlas Distribution Meetings will take place in Marrakech from November 22 to 26, 2026. The Atlas Press program is scheduled for November 23 to 27, 2026. Prior to the physical meetings, online sessions will run from November 2 to 6 to brief participants on independent film industry trends.