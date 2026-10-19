Jason Sudeikis Teases Potential Ted Lasso Seasons 5 and 6

Jason Sudeikis addressed the potential for fifth and sixth seasons of Ted Lasso during an appearance on the podcast Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso, indicating he would like to continue the series but noting that no writers’ room has been established.

The Bottom Line

Jason Sudeikis stated he “would like to” make seasons 5 and 6 of Ted Lasso, though no writers’ room is currently active.

The co-creator admitted he “just don’t know” if the show will return, noting that production “takes a village.”

Sudeikis previously thought the series would conclude with Season 3 before new character voices emerged during his post-season hiatus.

Jason Sudeikis Addresses Seasons 5 and 6 on Talk Easy Podcast

The future of the comedy remains open-ended following remarks by co-creator Jason Sudeikis. Speaking on the Talk Easy with Sam Fragoso podcast, Sudeikis discussed the prospects of extending the series beyond the fourth season. Initially, Sudeikis thought the series would conclude with Season 3.

When asked if Apple would be open to additional installments, Sudeikis ventured, “I would assume so.” When pressed on whether those seasons are guaranteed to happen, the actor admitted, “I just don’t know,” before adding more definitively, “We haven’t started a writers’ room or anything like that.”

Creative Recovery and New Character Voices

Podcast host Sam Fragoso pointed out that Sudeikis had no concept for a fourth season before creating it, leaving him creatively drained with an empty cup at the time. When asked if a similar process could produce two more installments, Sudeikis joked, “Um, we’re going to need a bigger cup.”

Despite the creative fatigue that followed the third season, Sudeikis did not rule out future episodes. He described how, after a long post-Season 3 hiatus, he began hearing the voices of the characters in his head again. Sudeikis noted that “other new voices started to show up,” specifically identifying them as the voices of the women on the team featured in Season 3. Reflecting on the possibility of writing for those dynamics, Sudeikis said, “I think it’d be fun.”

Season Phase Production Status Creator’s Stance Season 4 In existence Followed Season 3 Seasons 5 & 6 Unconfirmed (No Writers’ Room) “Would like to” do more; “takes a village”

Production Realities

Sudeikis emphasized that making the show happen “takes a village.”

Sudeikis’s measured comments leave the door open without establishing a firm timeline. No official release date or production schedule for post-Season 4 episodes has been announced.