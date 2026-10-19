BlackRock’s BUIDL Tokenized Fund Surpasses $2 Billion in Assets

BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund, BUIDL, has surpassed USD $2.000 million in assets under management as the firm explores moving the product beyond cryptocurrency markets into peer-to-peer transfers, collateral management, and traditional financial settlements, according to a report by DiarioBitcoin.

Expanding Beyond Digital Asset Exchanges

Launched in 2024, the BUIDL fund represents a direct intersection between traditional finance instruments and blockchain networks. While initial adoption was driven largely by crypto market participants seeking yield while holding stablecoins, according to Nikhil Sharma, head of digital assets at BlackRock, the firm is now pushing for broader integration.

🚨 BUIDL de BlackRock supera los USD 2.000 millonesLa firma explora transferencias entre inversores, uso como colateral y posibles pagos con activos tokenizados.Pero operar en blockchain 24/7 no garantiza rescates inmediatos. Persisten obstáculos legales y de… pic.twitter.com/e3YWigPBWx — https://x.com/DiarioBitcoin/status/2112027729285558649

The operational shift focuses on upgrading how tokenized shares, bonds, and money market funds interact with existing financial infrastructure. Rather than forcing investors to redeem digital representations for cash before executing a separate trade, BlackRock is evaluating mechanisms that allow direct peer-to-peer transfers of the underlying assets.

Another major application under study is the use of BUIDL tokens as financial collateral. Under this operational model, an institutional investor could pledge the tokenized asset to secure a transaction without liquidating their position, thereby maintaining market exposure during the life of the trade. The firm is also looking into potential payment integrations, though no specific product roadmap or implementation calendar has been formally released.

The Mechanics of 24/7 Networks Versus Instant Liquidity

Operating a fund on a blockchain network enables continuous transaction capabilities around the clock. However, technical availability on a distributed ledger does not inherently translate to instantaneous cash settlements.

Data from RWA.xyz shows that BUIDL facilitates daily redemptions with a minimum threshold of USD $250.000. These specific product constraints clarify that holding a digital asset on-chain does not grant an unhindered right to convert shares into physical cash outside established operational schedules and compliance protocols.

Geographic expansion continues to move in parallel with these technical evaluations. BlackRock has deployed related digital asset products across the United States and Europe, alongside receiving regulatory authorization for its first tokenized money market fund denominated in Hong Kong dollars, as reported by Hubbis.

Regulatory Hurdles and Platform Fragmentation

Despite the rapid accumulation of capital within the fund, systemic barriers remain across the broader financial ecosystem. The International Monetary Fund has repeatedly highlighted platform fragmentation and legal uncertainty as primary structural roadblocks for tokenized instruments.

When distinct blockchain networks fail to interoperate seamlessly, moving assets across architectures introduces settlement risks and operational friction. Furthermore, the International Swaps and Derivatives Association has warned that fundamental questions regarding custody agreements, cross-border collateral enforcement, and uniform legal recognition across different jurisdictions are still unresolved.

Sharma notes that the ultimate path to institutional adoption relies on building integration layers that allow traditional financial players to utilize these tokenized assets without overhauling their legacy backend systems. Solving these operational and legal bottlenecks remains the determining factor for whether digital assets can successfully transition from blockchain-native speculation to everyday financial infrastructure.