Blackjaw Multitool Challenges Leatherman With 11 Built-In Tools

Tokyo design studio Tsuchioto Works is challenging the market dominance of Leatherman with the Blackjaw, a pocket-sized multitool that packs pliers, dual blades, a saw, dual screwdrivers, openers, and a carabiner into a 7.8-ounce matte black frame.

Engineering the Blackjaw Frame and Fixed Components

Measuring 4.2 inches long when folded, the Blackjaw is slightly longer than the 4-inch Leatherman Wave+, but it edges out its competitor on the scale at 7.8 ounces compared to the Wave+’s 8.5 ounces.

Aluminum constructs the handles while stainless steel forms the blades, jaws, and drivers. Every implement folds out from the outer edge of the handles, allowing users to deploy a blade or driver without opening the pliers first. The architecture features non-detachable parts. This design eliminates the risk of losing individual bit sets during a task, though it restricts users to just two built-in drivers consisting of a Phillips and a flathead.

Evaluating the Eleven Integrated Tools

The system integrates 11 distinct tools within its dual-handle chassis. The plier head combines long-nose tips for delicate components with a toothed jaw for nuts and pipes, alongside an integrated wire cutter.

Additional implements include a double-sided saw intended for small branches and dowels, alongside standard can and bottle openers. A dedicated notch handles wire stripping, while the primary knife edge focuses on cutting cordage and breaking down boxes.

Crowdfunding Economics and Delivery Timelines

The Blackjaw is currently available through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign at a backing price of $90. This rate undercuts the $129.95 retail tag of the Leatherman Wave+. Shipping to the United States adds an extra $15, bringing the total acquisition cost to $105, while early supporters utilizing the Super Early Bird tier can secure the tool for approximately $80.

Tsuchioto Works intends to raise the price to $119 once the crowdfunding campaign concludes. Backers face a substantial wait before taking possession of the hardware, as manufacturing schedules place the initial shipping window in March 2027.