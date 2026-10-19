Bangladesh faces measles outbreak with 202000 cases

Bangladesh is battling the world’s worst measles outbreak, recording 202,000 suspected cases and 1,147 deaths since mid-March, according to World Health Organization figures reported by Reuters. Health experts warn the crisis serves as a critical global alert about the devastating dangers of slipping immunization rates.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Herd Immunity Threshold: Communities require roughly 95% two-dose vaccine coverage to prevent measles from spreading. Bangladesh’s coverage dropped to 86% for the second dose in 2025.

Communities require roughly 95% two-dose vaccine coverage to prevent measles from spreading. Bangladesh’s coverage dropped to 86% for the second dose in 2025. High Vulnerability: Over 94% of the recorded deaths in this outbreak are among children under the age of five, who face higher fatality rates when complicated by malnutrition.

Over 94% of the recorded deaths in this outbreak are among children under the age of five, who face higher fatality rates when complicated by malnutrition. Persistent Gaps: Post-campaign metrics revealed that the proportion of confirmed measles cases in unvaccinated children remained virtually unchanged at 85%, highlighting missed populations.

Political Disruption and Falling Vaccine Coverage

The current epidemiological crisis follows significant political turmoil in Bangladesh during 2025, which ended 15 years of rule by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Protests, health worker strikes, delayed vaccine orders, and disrupted routine programs severely damaged the nation’s immunization infrastructure.

A joint report published by the WHO and UNICEF estimated that first-dose vaccine coverage fell to 90% in 2025, while second-dose coverage dropped to 86%. Both figures fall well short of the 95% threshold required to establish herd immunity. Furthermore, official data reliability came under scrutiny, as preliminary figures occasionally exceeded 100% of targeted populations due to counting errors.

Emergency Rollout Shortfalls and Operational Strain

In response to the escalating crisis, Bangladesh launched an emergency vaccination campaign in April and May, aiming to reach nearly 20 million children aged six months to five years. The government condensed its typical four rounds of pre-launch readiness checks down to a single round due to severe time constraints.

Epidemiologist Mahmudur Rahman, chair of Bangladesh’s National Verification Committee for Measles and Rubella Elimination, noted that skipping these comprehensive checks disproportionately harms the poorest and hardest-to-reach children. By August, review documents confirmed that the proportion of measles cases among unvaccinated children hovered stubbornly between 82% and 85%.

Metric Reported Figure Context / Source Total Suspected Cases 202,000 WHO data via Reuters (Mid-March to Oct 9) Laboratory-Confirmed Cases 22,000 WHO data via Reuters Total Recorded Deaths 1,147 WHO data via Reuters Under-Five Mortality Share 94% WHO data via Reuters 2025 Second-Dose Coverage 86% WHO and UNICEF report

Overwhelmed Hospitals and Regional Ground Realities

In the hardest-hit Sylhet region, where official records account for 180 deaths, local families reported stark gaps in healthcare delivery. Reuters interviewed sixteen families in September; half stated they had never been visited by health workers offering vaccinations, while others reported visits only after a child had already died from the disease.

Medical facilities continue to operate under severe strain. The 100-bed Shahid Shamsuddin Ahmed Hospital admitted 178 measles patients on a single day in September, struggling to manage the surge while simultaneously responding to a concurrent dengue epidemic.

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Measles is a highly contagious viral illness characterized by high fever, cough, and a telltale rash. Caregivers must consult a pediatrician immediately if an infant or young child develops a persistent high fever accompanied by respiratory distress or the characteristic rash, particularly in regions experiencing active transmission or low community immunization coverage.

Photo: Reuters

At the end of September, the government initiated a new sweep targeting 3.4 million missed children. However, public health officials emphasize that overcoming unregistered births—estimated at up to 40% by UNICEF and the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics—and filling persistent health worker shortages remain monumental hurdles for long-term containment.