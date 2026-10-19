Steelers vs. Buccaneers Grades: Aaron Rodgers, Late Rally Power Pittsburgh Past Tampa Bay in OT

Following a dramatic weekend fixture on October 19, 2026, the Pittsburgh Steelers advanced to 4-2 on the NFL season by overcoming a 13-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 26-19 in overtime at Raymond James Stadium, as reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Target Share Spike: Germie Bernard and DK Metcalf each had 11 catches, proving they are high-volume targets while Michael Pittman Jr. and Roman Wilson remain on injured reserve.

Backfield Volatility: Jaylen Warren out-touched Rico Dowdle 16 to 10, signaling that Warren remains the preferred focal point in high-leverage situations despite Dowdle’s return.

Jaylen Warren out-touched Rico Dowdle 16 to 10, signaling that Warren remains the preferred focal point in high-leverage situations despite Dowdle’s return. Kicker Stability: Chris Boswell bounced back from an early miss to drill a 52-yard field goal, retaining his high-end fantasy value despite a shaky overall special teams unit.

Aaron Rodgers and the Late-Game Offensive Surge

The first half of the contest featured one of the roughest stretches of Aaron Rodgers’ tenure in Pittsburgh, as the veteran quarterback managed just 78 passing yards before halftime. The offense stagnated through three quarters, leaving the Steelers in a 16-3 hole. But the tape shifted dramatically in the final frame. Rodgers completed 17 of 22 pass attempts for 153 yards and two touchdowns across the fourth quarter and overtime periods. However, the high-volume passing attack came with structural costs. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rodgers dropped back 54 times and absorbed five sacks, a heavy burden for an offensive line asked to pass protect under constant duress.

Tampa Bay’s defense took full advantage of the heavy passing script, generating a season-high five sacks after going without one in their previous two outings, as detailed by the official Tampa Bay Buccaneers Postgame Report. Emerging pass rusher David Walker secured two takedowns to push his team-leading total to 4.0. The relentless pressure forced Pittsburgh into low-percentage offensive situations, compounding the difficulty of sustaining drives against a stout Tampa Bay front.

Rookie Contributions and Wide Receiver Resurgence

With multiple pass-catchers sidelined on IR, rookie Germie Bernard bounced back from an early-game blunder to deliver a historic performance. After running backward on a fourth-down conversion attempt to turn a first down into a turnover, Bernard redeemed himself by hauling in 11 receptions for 87 yards, capped by a game-winning six-yard touchdown catch in overtime. That grab marked the first career touchdown for the rookie receiver. DK Metcalf matched him with 11 catches for 93 yards, doing the bulk of his damage with seven receptions for 81 yards down the stretch.

Photo: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Player Receptions Yards Key Scores / Plays Germie Bernard 11 87 Overtime game-winning touchdown DK Metcalf 11 93 Heavy fourth-quarter target share Jaylen Warren 16 touches 78 scrimmage yards 12-yard catch on OT touchdown drive Jalon Daniels 22/43 passing 164 passing yards Two fourth-quarter interceptions

Defensive Adjustments and Late Game Management

Defensively, coordinator Patrick Graham made critical adjustments after halftime, shifting his positioning to the sideline and dialing up pressure packages. The tactical pivot paid immediate dividends. Nick Herbig transitioned from an off-ball role to the outside and collected his first two sacks of the season. In the secondary, Jamel Dean made an immediate impact in his return from an ankle injury, returning an interception 40 yards to set up a field goal. Rookie Daylen Everette added another second-half interception off Buccaneers rookie quarterback Jalon Daniels, who struggled to find rhythm while completing 22 of 43 passes for 164 yards.

Photo: Steelers.com

Despite the defensive resilience, head coach Mike McCarthy drew sharp scrutiny for his late-game management. Following Dean’s interception deep in Tampa Bay territory, the Steelers opted for multiple passing plays rather than bleeding the clock with the ground game, leaving the Buccaneers enough time to orchestrate a tying field goal drive. As reported by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, those questionable tactical decisions nearly cost the visiting side before overtime settled the contest.

Standings Context and Upcoming Schedule

The hard-fought road victory lifts Pittsburgh to a 4-2 record, placing them in a mathematical tie with the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens atop the AFC North standings. The team now turns its attention to an international fixture, preparing to face the New Orleans Saints in Paris on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with kickoff scheduled for 9:30 a.m.

Aaron Rodgers TROLLS Jalon Daniels after COMEBACK win – Post Game Interview – Steelers vs Buccaneers

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