Sonay Kartal rises to new British number one at Wuhan Open

Sonay Kartal has risen to become the new British number one after reaching the final of the Wuhan Open just ten matches into her competitive comeback from a severe back stress fracture, positioning herself safely inside the elite rankings ahead of the 2027 season.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Kartal’s 650 points earned as a WTA 1000 runner-up lift her past her previous standing of 54th, rapidly closing in on her career-high of 44th.

Avoiding protected ranking requirements for the Australian Open grants her greater choice over when and where to play as she continues to manage her workload.

Her consistent hitting from the baseline, supreme athleticism and level-headedness are the keys to her success.

From Bedridden Agony to Elite WTA 1000 Finalist

Six months prior to her breakthrough in China, the 24-year-old Briton could not stand up or brush her teeth without experiencing severe pain from a back stress fracture. Kartal spent the first month largely confined to bed, navigating days where walking unassisted proved impossible.

Sonay is on a roll 🎢In her third tournament back, Sonay Kartal takes down No.9 seed Belinda Bencic and No.15 seed Jasmine Paolini!📸 Wuhan Open/VCG | #DongfengVoyahWuhanOpen pic.twitter.com/zMCBLdLGRm — https://x.com/the_LTA/status/2110762627534057959

Returning to action just under a month ago, she entered the Wuhan Open utilizing a protected injury ranking reserved for players sidelined for half a year or longer. Navigating a brutal draw filled with top-10 players and former Grand Slam champions, Kartal advanced to the biggest final of her career before losing to 22nd-ranked Maja Chwalinska.

In the first month or so, I was at home in bed – sometimes I had good days but there were also bad days where I wasn’t really able to walk without some form of pain.

Kartal reflected on the slow rehabilitation process that preceded her return.

Securing Crucial Ranking Relief for 2027

Regaining her status so quickly alters her competitive calendar for the upcoming year. By avoiding the protected ranking constraint for major tournaments like the Australian Open, Kartal can have greater choice over when and where to play as she continues to manage her workload.

Tournament Milestone Opponent / Result Ranking Impact Wuhan Open Final Lost to Maja Chwalinska +650 points China Open Won two matches Protected ranking cleared Wimbledon 2025 Reached last 16 Prior career-high (44th)

My goal on the Asian swing was just to try to defend those points I had from last year and make the use of the protected ranking worthwhile, Kartal stated, noting her performance at both Beijing and Wuhan exceeded expectations. She became the first British player to reach a WTA 1000 final since Johanna Konta in 2019.

Filling the Void in British Tennis

Kartal’s re-emergence arrives at a vital juncture for British tennis at the highest level. With Kartal absent from three of the four majors, no British women went past the second round of a Grand Slam tournament in 2026.

Her run in Wuhan marks the strongest result by a British woman since Emma Raducanu captured the US Open title in 2021. Alongside Arthur Fery’s run to the Wimbledon semi-finals in the summer, Kartal’s baseline consistency, supreme athleticism, and composure provide a much-needed anchor for the nation’s tour presence.

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