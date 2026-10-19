Fayetteville State Men’s Golf Finishes Fourth at SAS HBCU Invitational

The Fayetteville State men’s golf team captured a fourth-place finish at the SAS HBCU Invitational after carding a two-round total of 596 (+36) at Prestonwood Country Club, fsubroncos.com reported. The Broncos orchestrated a significant turnaround in the final 18 holes, shaving 22 strokes off their opening-round score to post a team 287.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Momentum Shift: The Broncos’ dramatic 22-stroke improvement highlights a strong round heading into the final stretch of the fall schedule.

Prestonwood Country Club Scoring Breakdown

Bluefield State secured the team title with a stellar 572 (+12) across the two rounds. Winston-Salem State followed closely in second at 580 (+20), while Morehouse claimed third at 587 (+27). The top tier of the leaderboard remained tightly contested, with just 15 strokes separating the podium finishers.

Andrew McCarver set the pace for Fayetteville State. He fired rounds of 71 and 72 for a 143 (+3) total, securing fifth place overall. McCarver carded five birdies across the tournament, striking on holes 9, 10, and 13 in the opening round before adding crucial red numbers on holes 10 and 16 on Sunday.

Team / Golfer Round 1 Round 2 Total Score Bluefield State (Team Champion) — — 572 (+12) Winston-Salem State (2nd) — — 580 (+20) Morehouse (3rd) — — 587 (+27) Andrew McCarver (FSU) 71 72 143 (+3) Allan Terrazas (FSU) 69 73 142 (+2)

Final Round Adjustments and Standout Cards

Fayetteville State placed three golfers in a tie for 13th place to anchor the lineup. Allan Terrazas opened the tournament with an impressive 3-under-par 69 before closing with a 73 for a 142 (+2) total. Sutton Dreier bounced back with a 73 in the final round to finish at 151 (+11) alongside Terrazas.

Patricio Ramirez provided the biggest rebound of the weekend for the Broncos. After stumbling to an opening-round 82, Ramirez dialed in his irons to card a tournament-low 69 on Sunday. That final-round surge matched Terrazas for the lowest score on the team during the closing 18 holes.

Looking Ahead to Hickory

The tournament served as a demanding competitive test against a talented HBCU field at one of the premier stops on the collegiate fall calendar. Fayetteville State will look to carry its Sunday momentum straight into the next fixture. The Broncos continue their fall schedule on Oct. 26-27 at the Lenoir-Rhyne Fall Invitational in Hickory, N.C., fsubroncos.com reported.