Vivo to launch S70 in China with detachable telephoto extender

Vivo is preparing to launch the S70 smartphone in China in November 2026, bringing a detachable telephoto extender accessory typically reserved for its high-end flagship devices down to the mid-range camera segment, ANTARA News reported. The upcoming release forms part of a broader late-autumn wave of mobile hardware introductions that also includes rival lineups from Honor and Oppo.

Industry tipster Smart Pikachu first shared the launch timeline and initial details regarding the device, according to reports from NTVNews.id. While specific pricing details and focal lengths remain undisclosed, the inclusion of a modular teleconferencing lens marks a strategic shift for the brand’s mid-tier category.

What the Telephoto Extender Means for Mid-Range Photography

The core innovation of the S70 centers on its optical hardware capability rather than standard software tricks. According to Kabar Terdepan, the device is slated to receive a larger periscope sensor than its predecessor alongside the physical teleconverter accessory. This external modular design allows users to physically extend optical zoom ranges without purchasing an expensive top-tier device. Previously, the company restricted such modular optical hardware exclusively to its premium X-series phones.

Industry observers note that the physical connection mechanism between the lens and the chassis remains entirely unconfirmed. It is still unclear whether the teleconverter will ship directly inside the retail box or require a separate purchase.

Comparing Hardware Specs With the Vivo S60

To understand the technological baseline of the new release, engineers and analysts often look directly at its predecessor. Released in May 2026, the Vivo S60 established a robust technical benchmark for the series:

Display: 6.59-inch AMOLED panel running at 2750 x 1260 resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness.

6.59-inch AMOLED panel running at 2750 x 1260 resolution with a 144Hz refresh rate and 5,000 nits peak brightness. Processor: Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.

Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Optics: 50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera.

50-megapixel main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. Power and Durability: 7,200mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 90W wired charging, alongside IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

7,200mAh silicon-carbon battery supporting 90W wired charging, alongside IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings. Software: OriginOS 6 running on top of Android 16.

The November 2026 Competitive Landscape in China

The S70 will not enter the market in isolation. According to reports compiled by NTVNews.id, competing manufacturers are lining up major mid-range camera releases during the exact same window. Honor is expected to introduce the Honor 700 series, while Oppo prepares its Reno 17 lineup for domestic deployment.

Photo: NTVNews.id

Among these competing brands, reports indicate that Vivo stands alone in pairing its periscope hardware with an external telephoto converter accessory. Yet, as noted by Kabar Terdepan, the company has not yet issued a formal press release or verified product roadmap confirming these specifications.

Unanswered questions persist regarding global availability, final pricing structures, and whether the teleconverter mechanism will be compatible with third-party mounting cases. Consumers must wait for official corporate announcements to clarify these hardware specifics.