2026 Australian MotoGP: Schedule, Times and How to Watch Live

The 2026 MotoGP World Championship heads to the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit for the Australian Grand Prix, taking place from October 23 to 25. Fans in Spain can watch all practice sessions, the Sprint, and the races live on DAZN, with crucial title implications on the line as the season enters its final stretch. The 2025 season concluded with Marc Márquez as world champion ahead of his brother Álex, with both making sports history.

The Title Fight Arrives Down Under

Only two points separate championship leader Jorge Martín from Marc Márquez as the series travels to Australia for the eighteenth round of the season, according to Marca. The standings remain razor-thin following the Asian leg of the calendar, leaving just five Grands Premios remaining before the season finale. The seventeenth round of the World Championship took place in Mandalika, which hosted the Indonesian Grand Prix.

¡EL RETORNO MÁS GRANDE DE LA HISTORIA DEL MOTOCICLISMO! 🔥MARC MÁRQUEZ VUELVE A SER CAMPEÓN DEL MUNDO 6 AÑOS DESPUÉS 🏆#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 #MotoGP 🏁 pic.twitter.com/6dXAdFBbd7 — https://x.com/DAZN_ES/status/1972176743046750314

DAZN reported that the previous round in Indonesia kept the championship battle at a fever pitch. Marco Bezzecchi se impuso en Mandalika por delante de Raúl Fernández y Jorge Martín, completando un pleno de Aprilia en las cuatro primeras posiciones. Marc Márquez secured Saturday’s Sprint win but crossed the line sixth in Sunday’s main event, managing the damage on a circuit where Ducati faced stiffer challenges. Marc Márquez was able to keep the two-point gap against his compatriot after a weekend that, a priori, was marked for losing, with the rider from Lleida taking Saturday’s victory which briefly took the lead away from Martín until Sunday, when the Madrid rider finished third in the long race to recover what he lost on Saturday.

Those results left Jorge Martín at the summit with 355 points, narrowly ahead of Márquez at 353. Bezzecchi sits third with 309 points after securing his fifth win of the campaign, drawing within 46 points of the lead. His Sunday victory, alongside the poor results of his two main rivals Marc Márquez and Jorge Martín, allowed the Rimini rider to recover ground lost over recent Grands Premios due to penalties and injuries, closing the first part of the Asian Tour with a 46-point margin over the number 89.

Weekend Schedule and the Winter Time Change

Track action at Phillip Island begins early Friday morning for viewers tuning in from Spain. The detailed timetable covers every practice, qualifying session, and race across the three world championship categories.

Photo: marca.com

Date Session Category Peninsular Time (Spain) Friday, October 23 Free Practice 1 Moto3 / Moto2 / MotoGP 00:00 / 00:50 / 01:45 Friday, October 23 Practice Moto3 / Moto2 / MotoGP 04:15 / 05:05 / 06:00 Saturday, October 24 Qualifying (Q1 / Q2) MotoGP 01:50 / 02:15 Saturday, October 24 Sprint (13 laps) MotoGP 06:00 Sunday, October 25 Race (21 laps) Moto3 02:00 Sunday, October 25 Race (23 laps) Moto2 02:15 Sunday, October 25 Race (27 laps) MotoGP 04:00

A notable scheduling factor arrives on Sunday, October 25, when Spain transitions to winter time. At 03:00 peninsular time, clocks will move backward to 02:00. Consequently, the Moto3 race runs before the time change, while the Moto2 and MotoGP main races take place after the clocks turn back.

Support Categories Update

In the intermediate class, a difference of 5.5 points separates Manu González from Izan Guevara, following the Mallorcan’s victory over the Madrid rider, who salvaged the weekend with a second-place finish after qualifying tenth on the grid on Saturday. Meanwhile, Máximo Quiles capitalized on his second match ball to claim the first historical trophy certifying him as the 2026 Moto3 World Champion, winning the race “like a champion,” as his friend and mentor Marc Márquez told him.

2026 Australian MotoGP Schedule: Qualifying, Sprint Race & Race Schedule Live Trans7 | Phillip Is…

Broadcasting and Global Coverage

In Spain, the complete weekend is broadcast live on DAZN, which holds the primary rights for the motorcycle world championship. Viewers can also access the coverage via DAZN channels integrated into Movistar Plus+ platforms.

International audiences follow the series through regional partners. ESPN and Disney+ Premium handle broadcasts across numerous Latin American territories, while FOX Sports covers the United States. Fans can also utilize the official MotoGP VideoPass service where available locally.