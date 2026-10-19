Tottenham Seek First Win of Season Against In-Form Coventry

Winless Tottenham Hotspur host an in-form Coventry City side at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Monday, October 19, 2026, with Roberto De Zerbi’s team searching for their first Premier League victory of the season.

Tottenham Hotspur Search for First Win Under Pressure

Tottenham enter Matchweek 7 sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table after drawing three and losing three of their opening six matches. Frank Lampard’s Coventry arrive in north London carrying significant momentum from consecutive victories over Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United. A third straight win would stretch the visitors’ lead over Spurs to six points.

Spurs have struggled to turn attacking possession into goals. Home form offers little relief, with a goalless draw against Everton preceded by defeats against Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Coventry City Momentum and Away Struggles

Coventry endured a difficult start to top-flight life, losing their first four league games, including a 5-0 home defeat against Brighton. The campaign shifted when they secured a win at Nottingham Forest, followed by a 4-1 dismantling of Newcastle United at home.

Away fixtures have proved harder to navigate. The Sky Blues have managed only a single goal across three trips, blanking in defeats at Arsenal and Manchester City before edging Forest.

Squad Absences and Predicted Lineups

Both managers face significant personnel challenges ahead of Monday’s 8pm live broadcast on Sky Sports. Tottenham are without Rodrigo Bentancur, who begins a three-match suspension following a red card at Old Trafford. Pedro Porro is ruled out with a hamstring injury, while Xavi Simons and Wilson Odobert face absences due to cruciate ligament tears. Mykhailo Mudryk is sidelined with an ankle issue, and Lucas Bergvall is also unavailable.

Coventry welcome back striker Taiwo Awoniyi from suspension, giving Lampard a focal point in attack.

Team Recent Premier League Form Selected Missing Players Tottenham Hotspur D-L-L-D-L-D Bentancur, Porro, Simons, Odobert, Mudryk Coventry City L-L-L-L-W-W N/A

Historical Context and Disciplinary Focus

The two clubs have met 92 times across all competitions, with Tottenham claiming 44 victories to Coventry’s 26, alongside 22 draws. The last league meeting took place in March 2001 with a 3-0 home win for Spurs, while Coventry’s most recent league victory in the fixture occurred on October 14, 2000. Their most recent encounter came in the Carabao Cup third round on September 18, 2024, when Tottenham won 2-1 at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

Photo: Racing Post

Pundits note a distinct disciplinary pattern surrounding De Zerbi’s tactical setup. Opposition teams have averaged 2.3 cards per 90 minutes against Spurs since his arrival, drawing attention to Coventry full-back Milan van Ewijk, who has already collected two cautions this season.