Ford Mustang Convertible and Triumph Stag V8 Soft-Tops

Triumph and Ford approached the 2+2 soft-top formula from different economic and geographical realities. As autocar.jp reported, 1970s British Leyland treated North America as a lifeline, whereas Ford viewed the Mustang convertible as an export luxury where slow sales posed little threat to overall operations. That divergence in corporate philosophy shaped two distinct sports cars sharing identical layouts: front-mounted V8 engines driving the rear wheels through compact proportions.

The Transatlantic Pricing Divide and Market Ambitions

For Triumph, exporting vehicles across the Atlantic was essential to survival. The company positioned the Targa-topped Triumph Stag at $5,773 in North America, a hefty sum designed to challenge established luxury marques. That price tag competed directly against the Ford Mustang convertible, which retailed for a much more accessible $3,322 in the same showrooms. The financial calculus flipped entirely upon crossing the Atlantic back to the United Kingdom. Heavy purchase taxes pushed the Triumph Stag’s domestic price to £2,260, while importing the Ford Mustang hiked its price to £3,188.

Here’s some V8 power for your weekend, as we roll back to 1970 for Triumph Stag vs Ford Mustang Convertible: https://t.co/LqsDVxRE76. pic.twitter.com/Fiyh4qgL6M — https://x.com/CandSCmagazine/status/2106672684796964982

While Ford could absorb fluctuating overseas demand without corporate strain, Triumph needed the Stag to establish a secure foothold in the lucrative high-end executive segment. The project gained official development approval in 1966 with an ambitious target price of £1,500, though rising costs meant that figure remained entirely out of reach by the time production models arrived.

Giovanni Michelotti Styling and T-Bar Engineering Realities

Styling for the British roadster originated from the drafting tables of Giovanni Michelotti. The Italian designer used Triumph’s 2000 saloon as a foundation, crafting an early prototype at his Turin studio that immediately captivated Triumph engineer Harry Webster. Yet, external regulatory pressures soon forced a fundamental shift in engineering execution. Anticipating increasingly stringent safety legislation that threatened to outlaw traditional open-top convertibles in North America, Triumph abandoned a purely folding roof in favor of a fixed stainless steel roll-over hoop, or T-bar structure. A detachable hardtop was also engineered to satisfy traditionalists.

Corporate restructuring complicated the production journey. Leyland Motors reorganized into British Leyland Motor Corporation (BLMC), absorbing Jaguar into an increasingly sprawling corporate structure. Harry Webster transitioned to oversee Austin and Morris models, leaving Rover engineer Spen King to take over project responsibilities.

In-House V8 Engineering and Continental Manufacturing

Triumph bypassed readily available alternatives within the BLMC family, such as the lightweight 3.5-liter Buick-derived V8 utilized by Rover, choosing instead to develop an entirely proprietary engine. Designed by Triumph engineer Lewis Daughtrey beginning in 1963, the new powerplant utilized a common crankshaft layout linking two four-cylinder blocks to form a 90-degree V8. Although initially planned with a 2.5-liter displacement, engineers expanded the bore to reach 2,997cc, feeding the cylinders via twin Zenith-Stromberg carburetors.

Underpinning the chassis was suspension architecture derived directly from the 2000 saloon, featuring MacPherson struts up front and semi-trailing arms at the rear. Engineers shortened the wheelbase and stiffened the springs to handle the new engine’s added weight. Body panels, meanwhile, traveled across international borders before final assembly. Germany’s Karmann firm produced the stamping dies, after which Triumph pressed the panels at a newly established manufacturing facility in Merseyside, England, before shipping them to Coventry in the West Midlands for final completion.