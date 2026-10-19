Haruka Ayase stars in First Voice inspired by 1989 lawsuit

In 1989, a landmark sexual harassment lawsuit filed at the Fukuoka District Court forever altered workplace legal liability in Japan. Inspired by that litigation, the feature film First Voice starring Haruka Ayase is now showing nationwide, bringing renewed scrutiny to corporate accountability and the financial costs of failing to maintain safe working environments.

The Bottom Line

Legal Precedent: The 1989 Fukuoka lawsuit established that workplace sexual harassment constitutes an illegal tort under Japanese law, opening the door for corporate liability.

The 1989 Fukuoka lawsuit established that workplace sexual harassment constitutes an illegal tort under Japanese law, opening the door for corporate liability. Regulatory Shift: The litigation directly preceded amendments to the Equal Employment Opportunity Act, shifting compliance burdens onto business owners.

Litigating the 1989 Fukuoka Landmark Case

According to reporting by Yomiuri Shimbun, the legal battle began when a female employee at a Fukuoka-based publishing firm sought counsel after facing severe workplace harassment from her editor-in-chief. The executive spread false rumors about her personal life, ultimately forcing her resignation. In response, attorneys Ikuko Tsujimoto and Naoko Harada opened the Women’s Cooperative Law Office in January 1989 specifically to handle sex-discrimination cases.

At the time, prevailing corporate culture viewed women primarily as support staff, and legal experts estimated a high probability of losing the lawsuit. Nevertheless, the legal team filed the complaint in August 1989, building a coalition of nearly all 20 female lawyers in Fukuoka Prefecture to demonstrate that harassment was a systemic societal issue rather than an isolated interpersonal dispute.

Judicial Rulings and Legislative Revisions

In April 1992, the Fukuoka District Court ruled in favor of the plaintiff, finding that the editor-in-chief’s defamatory statements degraded the worker’s professional evaluation and constituted an illegal tort. Crucially, the court held the publishing company financially liable for failing to maintain a safe working environment, ordering the defendants to pay 165万円 in damages.

This ruling created a vital judicial precedent that triggered similar litigation nationwide. By 1997, the Equal Employment Opportunity Act was amended to mandate employer obligations for harassment prevention. This regulatory shift forced Japanese corporations to overhaul human resources policies, altering risk management strategies across every major industry sector.

Modern Corporate Governance and Investor Scrutiny

As the theatrical release of First Voice prompts fresh public discourse on labor rights, corporate leadership faces heightened expectations to enforce rigorous compliance frameworks.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.