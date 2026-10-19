Nigeria 2027 Elections: How to Hold Security Agencies Accountable to Neutrality

Nigeria’s security agencies have committed to remaining strictly neutral during the 2027 general elections, raising central questions for voters and political parties over how that pledge will be monitored and enforced on the ground. Minister of Defence Christopher Musa delivered the assurance on October 15 after briefing President Bola Tinubu at the State House in Abuja, alongside the leadership of the nation’s military, intelligence, and security institutions.

Presidential Directives and Defence Briefing

Following an extensive security meeting presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, Minister of Defence Christopher Musa (Rtd) outlined the federal government’s directives for the upcoming electoral cycle. President Tinubu instructed all security agencies to maintain strict electoral neutrality, safeguard voters, prevent political intimidation, and guarantee a peaceful and credible process for the 2027 elections, which will determine the president, members of the National Assembly, state governors, and legislators.

Musa told journalists that the administration expects security personnel to provide a level playing field for all political actors regardless of their political affiliations. “We had an intensive discussion, and Mr President made it very clear he wants a free, fair, and credible election. We must do everything possible to ensure that the country is safe and secure for the citizens to go out and vote,” Musa stated. He emphasized that the Armed Forces and security institutions must uphold their professional responsibilities without prejudice.

Beyond electoral security, President Tinubu issued renewed directives for intensified operations against terrorists, bandits, and other criminal elements across the country. The President instructed security forces to rescue all abducted and kidnapped persons and eliminate terrorist and bandit camps. Musa also dismissed suggestions of underage children being recruited or deployed by the Nigerian Armed Forces, clarifying that controversies likely stemmed from discussions surrounding terrorist groups exploiting children.

Defining Neutrality at Polling Stations

For voters, the official assurances from Abuja run into practical operational hurdles across polling units. Neutrality requires personnel to carry out their duties without favoring any candidate or political party, regardless of status or influence. The Nigeria Police Force is assigned a leading role in coordinating other security agencies for election duty. Its duties involve safeguarding electoral materials and personnel, arresting suspected violators of electoral laws, and keeping the peace at collation centers and polling units.

In addition, the Office of the National Security Adviser is tasked with functions that involve tracking how security forces operate during elections and liaising with INEC. These arrangements provide a framework for election security. Whether these measures succeed rests on factors such as adherence to guidelines by officers, enforcement by leaders, and proper handling of reported infractions.

Reporting Misconduct and Investigating Violations

When voters, party agents, journalists, or accredited observers witness intimidation, unlawful interference, or suspicious conduct by security personnel, they should document what happened, where and when it occurred, provided they can do so safely.

Photo: von.gov.ng

Electoral complaints and reports can be submitted to INEC through its Citizens Contact Centre via telephone at 0700-CALL-INEC, +234 908 444 4333, and +234 905 085 8629, or by email at [email protected]. Immediate threats to life require direct intervention from relevant emergency or security services as preparations for the 2027 polls continue.