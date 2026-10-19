Philippe Close Urges Home Confinement for Young Offenders

Brussels Mayor Urges Curfew Laws as Detention Centers Hit Wall

Brussels Philippe Close is pushing for an urgent expansion of home-confinement measures for young offenders. A severe shortage of youth detention spaces is currently forcing authorities to release suspects after arrest.

The proposal follows recent street disturbances in the Belgian capital that resulted in 150 police arrests.

The 2028 Infrastructure Bottleneck

Speaking on bel RTL, Close highlighted the friction between law enforcement action and institutional capacity. Police have maintained active interventions, particularly targeting drug-related shootings and urban rioting. Yet the physical infrastructure required to hold juvenile offenders remains critically backlogged.

According to the mayor, the MR-Engagés government of the Fédération Wallonie-Bruxelles has indicated that no new youth protection institution (IPPJ) facilities will become available before 2028, a timeline he described as untenable.

Proposing Home Confinement as an Emergency Legal Workaround

With traditional detention centers at full capacity, the mayor argued that authorities must adopt creative legal workarounds. He suggested broadening existing regulatory mechanisms currently deployed during specific holiday periods.

Qu’on trouve une solution avec le domicile, Close stated during the broadcast, proposing that judges be empowered to impose strict home curfews and movement restrictions on convicted juveniles.

Under current Belgian law, municipal burgomasters possess the authority to restrict the movement of individuals during specific high-risk events, such as New Year’s celebrations—a tactic also employed in Antwerp to curb public disorder. The mayor maintains that these temporary administrative powers should be elevated to a broader judicial tool, allowing courts to enforce home confinement when youth detention spaces are unavailable.

Demanding Accelerated Action from Regional Leaders

Implementing such a judicial shift requires coordinated action from regional and federal authorities. Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, Close urged higher levels of government to move quickly.