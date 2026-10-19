Nearly 200 million American voters head to the polls on November 3, 2026, to renew the entire House of Representatives and a part of the Senate.

The political landscape across the United States is shifting.

L’Express reports that in Kansas—a state famous for its vast plains, agriculture mostly consisting of wheat, and tornadoes, situated at the exact geographical center of the United States, which hasn’t sent a democratic senator to Washington since almost a century ago in 1932, and where Donald Trump defeated Kamala Harris by 16 points two years ago in this state of 3 million souls—the reelection of incumbent Trumpist Roger Marshall during the November 3 midterms suddenly looks like a banal formality that has turned into anything but expected. Similar unexpected competitiveness is emerging in deeply conservative Texas with candidate James Talarico, signaling a much tighter electoral map than party leaders planned for.

Polling data underscores the depth of the administration’s current slump. RTL Info highlights a Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos poll published on October 18, 2026, revealing that the popularity of Donald Trump has reached its lowest level as Americans express clear discontent ahead of the November 3 midterm elections. A striking 52 percent express strong disapproval. Economic anxiety remains a source of worry, with the cost of living continuing to trouble numerous Americans, while 40 percent of voters trust Democrats on the economy compared to 33 percent for Republicans. Furthermore, 58 percent of registered voters prefer Democratic control of the House, contrasted with 39 percent backing the GOP, marking another troubling signal for the Republican camp alongside public opposition to American military intervention against Iran. The survey also notes that Donald Trump threatened to use the mother of all bombs, the most powerful in his army, in Iran.

Legislative Gridlock and Market Shocks

Beyond the immediate composition of Capitol Hill, economists and financial analysts are bracing for structural clashes in Washington. Boursorama notes that analysts, strategists, and economists interviewed by Reuters declared that conflicts regarding raising the debt ceiling and government funding are likely in 2027 regardless of the election results, with two economists predicting a turbulent year for markets and investors while election officials warned against ways the Trump administration could interfere in the elections. If Democrats capture both chambers, an empowered opposition gains formidable leverage over the federal budget, forcing intense negotiations with a White House that has heavily relied on executive orders to bypass Congress.

Photo: RTL Info

The prospect of a divided government introduces severe volatility for investors. Economic forecasters warn that persistent standoffs regarding federal appropriations and fiscal limits could paralyze policymaking during the final two years of Donald Trump’s term. Conversely, a unified Democratic Congress would likely intensify scrutiny, amplify calls for presidential investigations, and push back hard against controversial tariffs and military postures abroad, while major legislation remains difficult because most bills require 60 votes to overcome the filibuster, a Senate rule allowing the minority party to block or delay a bill’s passage. If Democrats secure a Senate majority of 8 seats or more, they could claim a clear electoral mandate and argue that voters disapproved of Trump’s management of the first half of his second term.

Polling Metric / Indicator Data Point Source / Context Presidential Approval Rating 33% Favorable / 66% Unfavorable Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos (Oct 18, 2026) via RTL Info Strong Presidential Disapproval 52% Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos via RTL Info House Control Preference 58% Democratic / 39% Republican Registered Voter Survey via RTL Info Economic Trust Advantage 40% Democrats / 33% Republicans Voter Sentiment Data via RTL Info

Media Adaptation and the Road to 2028

Media organizations are rapidly restructuring their coverage to parse these high-stakes shifts. huffingtonpost.fr announced the launch of its dedicated newsletter, Super Tuesday. The newsletter aims to decode the complex dynamics of the American midterms while integrating insights from American counterparts.

Photo: L'Express

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