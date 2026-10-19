Indie rock band The Cribs will perform their first hometown show in over ten years at Tileyard North in Wakefield on August 20, 2027, playing their 2007 album Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever in full alongside special guests ¡Forward, Russia!.

The Skim Reader’s Guide to the Wakefield Homecoming

The Event: The Cribs headline the second edition of the Live at Tileyard North series on August 20, 2027.

The Cribs headline the second edition of the Live at Tileyard North series on August 20, 2027. The Milestone: The trio will perform their breakthrough 2007 third studio album in its entirety to mark its 20th anniversary.

The trio will perform their breakthrough 2007 third studio album in its entirety to mark its 20th anniversary. Ticketing Schedule: A Wakefield Postcode pre-sale opens on Wednesday, October 21, followed by general ticket sales on Friday, October 23.

Returning to the Roots at Tileyard North

The upcoming concert marks a notable physical return for brothers Gary, Ryan, and Ross Jarman. The band will perform at Tileyard North, situated on the exact same site where the Jarman brothers wrote and rehearsed their material in the early 2000s, just a short distance from their childhood home in Wakefield.

The venue has recently hosted summer concerts from acts including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, The Fratellis, Ocean Colour Scene and The Vaccines. Futuresound Events promoter Toby Womack stated, “We couldn’t think of a better way to launch our second edition than with The Cribs’ first hometown show in over 10 years, this will be incredibly special!”

Celebrating Twenty Years of ‘Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever’

Released in 2007 and produced by Franz Ferdinand’s Alex Kapranos, Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever stands as the band’s third studio album, featuring tracks such as ‘Moving Pictures’, ‘I’m a Realist’ and ‘Our Bovine Public’. Reflecting on the record’s legacy, Gary Jarman explained, “In hindsight it was a real breakthrough. It put us into the mainstream – with all of the benefits and drawbacks that entails. I’m glad we got to experience that, and glad that we made it through unsullied.”

Photo: BBC

He added, “We can feel comfortable returning to it 20 years later and still feel like it holds up, like its sincerity has carried it through.” The album initially scored an 8/10 review from NME when it first dropped – being praised as the “sexiest dirty pop record of the year”.

Album Release Key Details Homecoming Performance Men’s Needs, Women’s Needs, Whatever (2007) Produced by Alex Kapranos; featured singles include ‘Moving Pictures’, ‘I’m a Realist’ and ‘Our Bovine Public’. Re-released in 2022, causing it to re-enter the UK Charts. Played in full at Tileyard North on August 20, 2027. Selling a Vibe (2025) The band’s ninth studio album, which reached Number 5 on the UK Album Chart. Marks their continuing presence in the modern indie scene from their current bases in Portland, Oregon, New York, and Wakefield.

Support from Cult Art Rock Peers ¡Forward, Russia!

The Wakefield homecoming event pairs The Cribs with fellow Yorkshire art-rock heroes ¡Forward, Russia!, who are likewise marking a two-decade milestone. The band will perform their own 2007 debut album, Give Me A Wall, in full at the event.

Photo: NME

Liam Duffy of Tileyard North noted that the launch of Live at Tileyard North was a triumph, and that they are collaborating with the Futuresound team to bring exceptional live music to the people of Wakefield.

Ticket Access and Purchasing Timeline

General admission tickets go on sale on Friday, October 23, at 10am BST. Fans residing locally can access a Wakefield Postcode pre-sale opening on Wednesday, October 21, at 10am BST.