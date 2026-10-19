Pontevedra Host International Legumes Congress in October

The Liceo Casino in Pontevedra will host the International Legume Congress from October 28 to 30, bringing together agricultural professionals, scientists, and industry leaders to examine the strategic role of vegetable proteins in human and animal nutrition.

Clinical Essentials of Plant-Based Protein Integration

Nutritional Bioavailability: Legumes provide essential amino acids.

Legumes provide essential amino acids. Agricultural Sustainability: Biological nitrogen fixation by these crops decreases synthetic fertilizer dependence, lowering direct greenhouse gas emissions in regional food supply chains.

The Agricultural and Industrial Agenda in Pontevedra

Promoted by the Spanish Legume Association, the 2026 conference features significant contributions from the Galician delegation of the Spanish National Research Council, the Biological Mission of Galicia, and the Provincial Council of Pontevedra. The multi-day gathering targets small businesses alongside major industrial brands within the agrifood sector.

Discussions across scheduled panels will center on genetic resources, crop improvement, human and animal nutrition, and environmental innovation. Technical sessions will address the agronomic behaviors of chickpeas and lentils, the enhancement of salt tolerance in peas, breeding programs for fava bean varieties, and commercial legume production methods. Organizers are also evaluating a specialized culinary workshop focused on incorporating pulses into professional restaurant menus.

Event Detail Specification Location Liceo Casino de Pontevedra Dates October 28–30 Key Organizers Spanish Legume Association, CSIC, Biological Mission of Galicia Primary Focus Vegetable proteins, agronomic innovation, environmental sustainability

Future Trajectory of Pulse Research

The expansion of global plant-based protein markets places renewed scientific focus on breeding resilient crop varieties capable of thriving under changing climatic conditions. Data emerging from research institutions like the Biological Mission of Galicia aim to equip agricultural producers with scientifically validated tools to secure yields while meeting industrial demands for sustainable ingredients.