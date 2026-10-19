Ohio Gun Violence Ignored by Candidates in Election Season

Nine Years of Absence on a Grim October Milestone

Oct. 12 marked nine years since my father was murdered, a grim milestone that highlights a nearly decade-long landscape of empty chairs at family dinners, missed holidays, and milestones marked by absence. In an essay examining the human toll of gun violence, the author noted that since that loss in 2017, the United States has endured an unprecedented era of trauma that has stretched the resources of hospitals, schools, and law enforcement agencies across Ohio and the nation.

The Staggering Toll Behind the Numbers

Behind every statistic is a family, a community, and a future forever altered by preventable tragedy. Since the beginning of 2017, an estimated 409,640 Americans have died from firearm-related causes, while another 321,721 have been injured. The nation has experienced 4,973 mass shootings, more than 17,000 unintentional shootings, and the deaths or injuries of at least 47,725 children and teens.

Shifting Homicides and Persistent Suicide Crises

While America has recently seen encouraging declines in homicides, with early data suggesting some of the largest decreases on record, another crisis continues to grow in the shadows. Suicide rates remain at all-time highs and continue to claim lives, often erasing much of the progress made elsewhere. Gun violence has been the leading cause of death for children and teens in America for years, surpassing car crashes and many diseases that once dominated public health discussions.

Silence on the Campaign Trail in Ohio

As Ohio enters another election season, candidates are asking for votes, campaign signs are appearing in neighborhoods, and speeches are being made. Yet, a glaring silence persists regarding firearm deaths, child protection policies, and solutions for reducing suicides. Too many candidates avoid the topic out of political discomfort, fearing labels or controversy.

Proposals for Prevention and Reform

Responsible gun ownership inherently includes responsible storage, a principle that advocates emphasize should be part of an ongoing public dialogue rather than avoided.

Photo: newsfromthestates.com

Confronting the Reality Ahead

Ohio stands at a crossroads between choosing proactive prevention and maintaining a silence that critics describe as complacency. When the next family receives the devastating phone call that divides their life into a “before” and an “after,” the measure of leadership will rest on whether officials were willing to confront the challenge. Every life saved means another family spared from a lifetime of grief.