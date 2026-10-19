Ireland has completed a half-century political transformation from a fiercely conservative state to a fully woke and fiscally reckless one. 23% of the population weren’t even born in Ireland, abortion is effectively on demand, and the chances of home ownership for many young people is fast receding.

The Bottom Line

Voter Disengagement: Voter turnout fell to 59.7% in the 2024 general election, the lowest turnout ever in the history of the Irish state, comparable to the 1923 general election.

Voter turnout fell to 59.7% in the 2024 general election, the lowest turnout ever in the history of the Irish state, comparable to the 1923 general election. Electoral Erosion: Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have seen their historical vote shares decline compared to their peaks in the 1980s.

Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil have seen their historical vote shares decline compared to their peaks in the 1980s. Regulatory Friction: Rent controls implemented by Fine Gael in 2016 have coincided with contracting housing supply and rising inward migration.

The Shift from Conservatism to Centre-Left Dominance

The roots of modern political alignment trace back to the 1970s, when activist groups established bridgeheads as state-funded NGOs alongside a largely sympathetic media. During this period, the major political parties began migrating across the ideological spectrum. Under the leadership of Garret FitzGerald from 1977 to 1987, Fine Gael pivoted away from its traditional conservative base. Fianna Fáil followed a similar trajectory, chasing voter demographics rather than strict ideology.

In the 1980s, Fianna Fáil routinely commanded about 45% of the popular vote. By the 2024 general election, that figure dropped to just short of 22%. Fine Gael polled a record 39% under FitzGerald in 1982 before securing 20.8% in 2024. Instead of winning outright majorities, both parties now engineer post-election deals aimed at keeping each other in power.

Political Party 1980s Peak Vote Share 2024 General Election Vote Share Fianna Fáil ~45% Just short of 22% Fine Gael 39% (1982) 20.8%

Housing Constraints and NGO Influence

State policy over the last two decades has mirrored the frameworks promoted by leftist housing charities and NGOs, heavily emphasizing hyper-regulation and rent controls. Since Fine Gael implemented rent controls in 2016, supply has contracted while demand has increased mainly through inward migration.

This is one of the main reasons why many twenty-something Irish adults remain living in the box room. Furthermore, alternative political viewpoints outside the established centre-left consensus face marginalization. During a Dáil debate in December 2018 following the passage of abortion legislation, Fine Gael TD Kate O’Connell told pro-life opponents, “We won. We’ll get our way. Ye can talk for as long as ye like….Ye lost. It must be hurting.”

Institutional Funding and Declining Electoral Participation

Political homogenization has impacted civic engagement. The 2024 general election recorded a voter turnout of 59.7%, the lowest turnout ever in the history of the Irish state. With political choices restricted to a narrow centre-left band, a growing segment of the electorate has chosen disengagement.

Meanwhile, the media landscape operates under significant state financial support. In 2026, the state-funded media regulator Coimisiún na Meán is expected to provide more than €15m to the Irish media industry. This financial reliance leaves little room for rigorous institutional accountability, cementing a centralized political structure that bears little resemblance to the open, transparent model once promised by early reformers.