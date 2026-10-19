Dataset maps depths of 354,622 marine fish specimens

A newly curated global dataset compiles 354,622 specimen records of preserved marine ray-finned fishes, standardizing depth data to provide a transparent foundation for large-scale biodiversity research across all major ocean basins.

The Bottom Line

The dataset standardizes depth information for more than 11,294 marine fish species collected from 0 to 8,000 meters depth.

Raw occurrence records were pulled from the iDigBio aggregator, filtered for geographic coordinates, and validated using a global relief model.

The open-source workflow establishes a repeatable template for handling heterogeneous natural history collection data in macroecological studies.

Standardizing Heterogeneous Museum Collections for Global Research

Digitized natural history collections provide a baseline for repeatable, transparent, and large-scale biodiversity research. However, depth information associated with marine specimens is frequently heterogeneous, inconsistently formatted, and difficult to fit for use in quantitative analyses.

To resolve these structural hurdles, researchers built a curated, depth-resolved global dataset of preserved marine ray-finned fishes, known scientifically as Actinopterygii, derived from the iDigBio data aggregator. Raw occurrence records first underwent rigorous filtering to isolate preserved specimens possessing both explicit geographic coordinates and reliable taxonomic identifications.

Filtering and Bathymetric Validation across Ocean Basins

Following the initial extraction from iDigBio, the records were systematically harmonized at the taxonomic level. Depth values required extensive standardization through regular-expression parsing of verbatim entries, unit conversions, and the reconciliation of minimum and maximum reported depths.

Researchers then applied bathymetric validation using a global relief model to eliminate terrestrial anomalies and depth-inconsistent entries. The resulting dataset comprises 354,622 verified specimen records representing more than 11,294 species.

Dataset Metric Recorded Value Total Specimen Records 354,622 Total Species Represented 11,294+ Depth Range Covered 0 to 8,000 meters Primary Data Source iDigBio aggregator

Enabling Depth-Explicit Macroecological Analysis

The finalized dataset spans collections gathered across all major ocean basins, with specimen depths reaching from the surface down to 8,000 meters. These standardized records supply a depth-explicit empirical basis for macroecological, biogeographic, and conservation-oriented investigations into marine fish biodiversity.

Furthermore, the underlying open-source data processing workflow serves as a replicable template for future scientific efforts aiming to utilize heterogeneous natural-history-specimen-derived data sources.