Samsung reportedly expanding Galaxy Z lineup to six devices

Facing intense competitive pressure from Apple’s impending entry into the foldable smartphone market, Samsung is reportedly expanding its Galaxy Z lineup to encompass six devices, featuring a rollable display and a second-generation triple-fold handset.

Samsung Expands Foldable Lineup Amid Apple Pressure

The smartphone market is shifting rapidly as rival manufacturers adjust hardware roadmaps to counter upcoming competition. According to reports, Samsung is preparing an expanded Galaxy Z portfolio comprising six different models to cover various segments of the market. This broad hardware push comes as Apple prepares its own foldable device, setting up a direct clash in the premium mobile sector.

The lineup spans multiple form factors, ranging from traditional clamshells to expansive multi-panel screens. Analysts anticipate that Apple’s arrival will alter the market balance and raise consumer awareness of foldable technology overall, potentially expanding the total addressable market despite persistent high price points.

Technical Ambitions Behind the Galaxy Z Slide and TriFold 2

Among the most complex engineering projects in Samsung’s pipeline is a rollable smartphone designated as the Galaxy Z Slide. Unlike standard folding mechanisms that rely on a mechanical hinge, this concept utilizes an extendable panel that increases display surface area laterally. Historical precedent for this architecture includes LG’s early prototype and Oppo’s X concept unveiled at CES, though commercial execution has remained elusive for years.

In parallel, the manufacturer is working on the Galaxy Z TriFold 2. Samsung previously offered its initial triple-fold device in limited quantities that sold out quickly, matching a format that competitors like Huawei first commercialized in 2024. Worldissmall.fr reports that this second-generation triple-fold device aims to be lighter, thinner, and more durable than its predecessor while targeting a similar launch price of around $2,899.

Hardware Fragmentation and Production Realities

Alongside these experimental form factors, the portfolio expansion includes traditional updates with the Galaxy Z Fold 9, Fold 9 Pro, Fold 9 Ultra, and the Galaxy Z Flip 9. The introduction of Pro and Ultra tiers points toward a deeper segmentation of the foldable high-end market, mirroring Samsung’s strategy for the standard Galaxy S series.

Photo: worldissmall.fr

Yet, this hardware diversification introduces acute financial tension. Worldissmall.fr notes that even with an accelerated development timeline aimed at closing the gap with competitors, neither the slide model nor the TriFold 2 is expected before 2027.