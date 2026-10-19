Ferrari Unveils Special White Race Suits for Austin GP

Ferrari arrives at the Circuit of the Americas for the 2026 United States Grand Prix introducing a striking shift in its visual identity, featuring predominantly white race suits for Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc alongside matching footwear.

New Suits Point to Austin Livery Changes

The Italian team heads into the Austin weekend, scheduled for October 23 to 25, 2026, with a distinct visual departure from its traditional red aesthetic. While red remains the core symbol of the Maranello constructor, the new race suits incorporate a heavy presence of white, complemented by matching white boots for both drivers. The gear also integrates promotional elements connected to the team’s title partnership with the American technology company HP.

Red Bull unveil special white race suits with blue accents for Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar ahead of the United States Grand Prix in Austin! 🤍🔵🏁 pic.twitter.com/kIeOl9GFvb — https://x.com/F1gridx/status/2110732429795156190

The most revealing detail sits directly alongside the drivers’ names on the apparel. The inscription reads HP Special Livery GP Austin, linking the specialized wardrobe directly to a customized car design for the American round. This explicit reference follows silhouette previews shared on official team channels alongside HP in the days leading up to the event.

Unanswered Questions Over Color Proportions

Despite the clear textual confirmation on the race suits, exact details regarding the car’s final appearance remain unconfirmed. The prominent use of white suggests a similar palette for the SF-26, but the exact proportions are not yet finalized. Industry observers also anticipate the potential integration of blue details, matching the corporate hue of the team’s title sponsor.

Event Detail Specification Grand Prix United States Grand Prix (Austin) Race Weekend Dates October 23–25, 2026 Suit Alterations White dominant color with matching white boots Key Inscription HP Special Livery GP Austin

The formal reveal of the car on track will settle whether the livery mirrors the white-and-red scheme of the driver gear or introduces further color variations. Until official imagery emerges from Maranello, the precise aesthetic for the American weekend stays under wraps.