Iranian officials are actively seeking to influence the upcoming U.S. midterm elections by engineering oil price spikes, according to reporting by The Washington Post. The strategy targets economic pain points to punish the Trump administration, coinciding with maritime disruptions unfolding in the region.

Strait of Hormuz Blockade Traps 6,000 Sailors Amid Mounting Attacks

The geopolitical standoff has transformed a critical global trade corridor into a conflict zone. The United Nations’ top maritime official warned Sunday that thousands of seafarers remain stranded near the Strait of Hormuz amid escalating attacks on commercial shipping, Fox News reported. International Maritime Organization Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez stated that around 6,000 seafarers have been trapped since the beginning of the conflict on February 28.

“Seafarers have continued to perish in these attacks and around 6,000 seafarers remain trapped since the beginning of the conflict,” Dominguez warned, advising mariners against transiting the strait until safety guarantees are established.

The IMO recorded 100 confirmed maritime incidents across the region as of October 9, with 24 seafarers killed. Recent strikes have left vessels on fire or sunk near the chokepoint following sea mine blasts and projectile impacts, straining global supply chains.

Diplomatic Clashes at the International Maritime Organization

The maritime crisis has triggered formal diplomatic confrontations at the UN level. In an October 9 letter to the IMO, Iran accused the United States military of violating protocols by using VHF Channel 16—an internationally designated maritime distress and safety channel—to intimidate Iranian crews in the Persian Gulf.

“VHF Channel 16 has been repeatedly occupied for prolonged periods by the United States military forces operating in the Persian Gulf,” the Iranian communication stated, submitted to the organization by Seyed Ali Mousavi, Iran’s ambassador to the IMO.

U.S. Central Command defended the military operations, asserting that a naval blockade has been in place for months. CENTCOM officials stated that the enforcement measures are professionally communicated to all international mariners, with vessels refusing to comply receiving multiple warnings before interception.

Metric Reported Figure Source Reference Stranded Seafarers Approximately 6,000 International Maritime Organization / Fox News Confirmed Maritime Incidents 100 incidents (as of Oct. 9) International Maritime Organization Seafarer Fatalities 24 deaths since Feb. 28 International Maritime Organization

Dominguez emphasized that the IMO maintains a responsibility to circulate notes from all affected member states regardless of ongoing conflicts, noting that organization meetings will evaluate whether current rules require enhancement to prevent communication channel disputes.