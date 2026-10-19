Microsoft Pulls Out of Nscale Deal Before IPO

Microsoft Terminates Loughton Datacentre Lease Prior to Nscale Flotation

Microsoft has withdrawn from a major infrastructure agreement with British AI cloud firm Nscale, canceling plans to rent 23,000 Nvidia chips at a delayed datacentre in Loughton, Essex, as the company prepares for an IPO, gizmodo.com reported.

The sudden termination fractures a vital anchor tenancy for Nscale, which counts the technology giant as the source of more than 40 percent of its $103 billion in contracted revenue. The Essex facility, championed by the UK government as essential to the nation’s artificial intelligence ambitions, has faced severe scheduling setbacks. Grid officials have indicated that the location may not receive necessary electrical power until the 2030s, according to computing.co.uk.

Financial Exposure and the Pre-IPO Debt Landscape

Nscale filed for a New York Stock Exchange flotation to raise billions, despite posting a net loss of £755 million ($1.2 billion) during the first half of 2026, computing.co.uk reported. Late last month, the London-headquartered business secured $3.36 billion in financing structured as a pre-IPO convertible note, signaling an aggressive push toward public markets. However, the broader macroeconomic environment for artificial intelligence debt is contracting sharply. Global AI debt issuance plummeted from $113 billion in June to $23 billion in September, according to an Oct. 10 Financial Times report cited by gizmodo.com.

Photo: computing.co.uk

While the exact reasoning for Microsoft’s pullout remains unknown, the technology giant accounts for one of Nscale’s two largest clients. Beyond the Loughton project, Nscale operates across 14 regions with a power pipeline exceeding 10 gigawatts. At the end of August, the firm maintained 7 megawatts of active computing capacity in its proprietary datacentres, alongside 48 megawatts operating in rented facilities.

Grid Constraints Threaten British Infrastructure Ambitions

Britain’s power-grid constraints and high electricity costs continue to complicate large-scale capital deployments. In April, OpenAI suspended plans for a proposed AI facility with Nscale on Tyneside, explicitly citing the UK’s high electricity prices, computing.co.uk reported. Nscale faces parallel setbacks at a major datacentre project in Glomfjord, Norway, where only a fraction of the planned 30 megawatts of capacity is operational.

Despite the Loughton cancellation, Nscale maintains that its broader operations remain insulated. An Nscale spokesperson stated that the London-wide grid issue has no impact on other contracts, and that the company is actively investigating alternative power supplies for the Essex development. A Microsoft spokesperson stated: “We remain committed to our partnership with Nscale, including work to build robust digital infrastructure and support AI growth globally. This decision relates to a single site.”