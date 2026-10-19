Barbara Palvin Returns to Runway Six Weeks Postpartum

Barbara Palvin made a surprising return to the runway at the 2026 Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on October 18, appearing just six weeks after giving birth to her first child, daughter Sylvie, with husband Dylan Sprouse.

Los Angeles Runway Return Just Six Weeks Postpartum

In the announcement photo, the pair held their newborn up to a television while wearing Los Angeles Dodgers jerseys and watching a game against the San Francisco Giants, adding the clever caption “Angel on board” and noting they took Labor Day literally. Speaking with reporters backstage, Palvin downplayed the rapid turnaround by pointing to standard professional timelines. I tell everyone: This is normal, she told Page Six backstage in LA before taking the stage. Maternity leave is six to eight weeks; I’m six weeks tomorrow, so I’m just doing what everyone [else] is doing. And I only need to walk down a runway!

Dylan Sprouse Cheers From Front Row Amid Injury Revelation

Sprouse praised his wife’s dedication on the pink carpet, telling interviewers that she worked hard as heck to prepare for the engagement. I’m amazed by how she’s able to compose herself and do it every time, Sprouse told Zanna Roberts Rassi during a pink-carpet interview. He also admitted that watching from the audience remains nerve-wracking despite his pride, adding, I’m like sitting there like, Oh, please don’t fall. During his pink carpet appearances, the 34-year-old actor also shared updates on fatherhood, mentioning that his newborn daughter has his wife’s big blue eyes and has already started laughing at his jokes, prompting him to declare, So, I’m officially in, dude.

I’m always immensely proud of her. She works really hard. It’s also super nerve-wracking as her husband, which is just so stupid to say because she’s the one doing it, but I’m like sitting there like, ‘Oh, please don’t fall.’ Dylan Sprouse, actor and husband

Dietary Choices, Bouncing Back, and Public Debate

Palvin attributed her swift physical recovery to dietary changes she maintained throughout her pregnancy and postpartum period. Funny enough, my body bounced back — luckily — really quickly, Palvin told Page Six. And I think it’s because I’ve never been healthier. She added that she simply let her body heal on its own while incorporating light exercises rather than anything extreme.

Photo: Fashion Times UK

The model’s rapid return sparked widespread discussion across social media platforms regarding postpartum body image. While celebrity figures including adult film model Mia Malkova and model Ashley Graham shared supportive comments, other online users questioned whether a high-profile runway appearance six weeks after childbirth establishes an unrealistic standard for new mothers amid the broader public conversation about postpartum pressure. Additional online commentary noted the absence of other veteran models from the lineup, such as former Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd.

Photo: Yahoo

Reflecting on the realities of early parenthood backstage, Palvin emphasized that the transition has been a ride, like a fun one, but also scary, while praising Sprouse as a natural father. Dylan’s great, she told People. He always wanted to be a dad, and I think he’s amazing as a girl dad. I think he was meant to be a girl dad. The star-studded 2026 lineup also featured prominent models such as Amelia Gray, Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid, Adriana Lima, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Precious Lee, Grace Elizabeth, Liu Wen, Joan Smalls, Devyn Garcia, Imaan Hammam, Anok Yai, Abby Champion, Alex Consani, Paloma Elsesser, Gabriela Moura, Yoon Young Bae, and Jordan Leftwich.