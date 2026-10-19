Player Wins Six-Figure Jackpot on Slot Machine at Sacramento-Area Casino

A casino visitor at Thunder Valley Casino Resort in Lincoln scored a six-figure payday on a $1 slot machine, hitting a $115,880 prize on a $50 wager.

The fortunate player landed the six-figure windfall on a “Dragon Link Happy Prosperous” machine Friday night, according to a press statement released by the casino. The property sits roughly 35 miles northeast of Sacramento at 1200 Athens Ave. and features 3,500 slot machines alongside 89 table games.

“Everyone dreams about what they would do if they won a big jackpot, and it’s exciting when we get to see that dream become a reality for one of our guests,” said Dawn Clayton, CEO of Thunder Valley Casino Resort.

Casino Payout Statistics and Game Operations

The score adds to a heavy volume of winning tickets issued across the Lincoln gaming floor over the past year. Casino records show that Thunder Valley has paid out more than 251,000 jackpots over the past year. That volume averages out to nearly 700 payouts every single day, or approximately one every two minutes.

Photo: yahoo.com

High-value slot wins surface at the facility. For instance, a separate visitor secured a $102,150 jackpot on a $125 bet on a “Dragon Link” machine early Monday, Sept. 28.

“There are many ways to start the week, but a $102,150 jackpot is hard to beat,” Clayton said regarding the Monday morning win.

Support Resources for Problem Gambling

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.