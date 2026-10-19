Ministry details 1.6 billion won cost for Brazilian egg imports

Government purchases of 1.12 million Brazilian eggs totaled 1.6 billion won out of an 81.9 billion won total import program for 133.24 million fresh eggs, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, amid intense political debate over whether the expenditures constituted an improper diplomatic favor.

The Bottom Line

Total fresh egg import costs reached 81.9 billion won across four countries, with Brazil accounting for 1.12 million eggs out of 133.24 million total units imported.

The landed cost of Brazilian eggs was 1,464 won per egg, comprised of a 178 won local purchase price, 959 won in air freight, 307 won in tariffs, and 20 won in storage and handling fees.

Public funds from the Livestock Development Fund covered the price gap between import costs and discounted retail prices, a standard mechanism also utilized by prior administrations during supply shortages.

Political Sparring Over Emergency Egg Imports

A nearly two-week political dispute erupted following a National Assembly audit on October 7. Kim Yong-tae of the People Power Party criticized the administration for purchasing Brazilian eggs at roughly 1,300 won per unit and distributing them domestically at around 100 won, labeling the expenditures a waste of taxpayer funds.

Jang Dong-hyeok of the People Power Party expanded the criticism on October 10, asserting on social media that the administration was extending economic favors to foreign leaders such as Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. On October 18, Ham In-kyung of the People Power Party issued a formal commentary questioning the procurement volume and financing methods.

President Lee Jae-myung rejected the accusations on October 15 via social media, categorizing the political claims as manufactured falsehoods. The administration and ruling party maintained that diversifying import channels was a necessary administrative response to domestic supply disruptions caused by highly pathogenic avian influenza.

Cost Breakdown of the Brazilian Import Program

Public figures circulated claims that the government spent 80 billion won exclusively on Brazilian eggs. Government records show the 81.9 billion won figure represents the total expenditure for importing 133.24 million fresh eggs from the United States, Thailand, Brazil, and Denmark.

Out of that total outlay, spending on the 1.12 million Brazilian eggs amounted to approximately 1.6 billion won. The winter outbreak of avian influenza resulted in the culling of 11.34 million egg-laying hens, forcing agricultural authorities to expand procurement channels.

Import Metric Figure Total Fresh Eggs Imported (All Countries) 133.24 million units Total Import Program Budget 81.9 billion won Brazilian Import Program Expenditure 1.6 billion won Brazilian Local Purchase Price (Per Egg) 178 won Air Freight Cost (Per Egg) 959 won Tariff (Per Egg) 307 won Storage and Handling (Per Egg) 20 won

While the import price for Brazilian eggs reached 1,464 won per unit—significantly higher than American imports at 456 won and Thai imports at 498 won—the local purchase price in Brazil was only 178 won per egg. The remaining capital stayed within domestic channels through national airline freight charges and national customs duties, according to ministry data.

Financing Deficits Through the Livestock Development Fund

Opposition representatives highlighted that imported eggs costing 1,464 won were supplied to domestic markets at approximately 143 won, questioning the source of the deficit financing. The price differential was funded entirely through the public Livestock Development Fund.

Ministry records show that 121.193 billion won in state expenditures for the fresh egg import initiative drew directly from this fund. President Lee noted that selling imported goods below cost to stabilize consumer prices during severe shortages is a standard regulatory practice utilized by successive administrations.

The administration under Yoon Suk-yeol executed similar emergency imports, bringing in Spanish fresh eggs in December 2022 and American fresh eggs in January 2024. In both instances, retail prices were set below import costs, with the resulting losses absorbed by public finances.

Safety Compliance and Regulatory Status

Discussions regarding import suitability also focused on regulatory compliance in international markets. Jang Dong-hyeok of the People Power Party claimed that the European Union banned Brazilian egg imports due to unresolved safety concerns regarding growth promoters.

Legislation Reintroduced to Suspend Brazilian Beef Imports Amid Safety and Heath Concerns

While the European Commission suspended imports of Brazilian poultry, eggs, honey, and beef on September 3, the decision stemmed from administrative documentation issues rather than detected chemical residues. Brazilian authorities failed to fully verify their national tracking and management systems regarding growth-promoter antibiotics according to EU specifications.

Domestically, the 1.12 million imported Brazilian eggs underwent comprehensive residue and pesticide evaluations by the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs alongside the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, clearing all required inspections before market distribution.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.