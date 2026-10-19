Giorgia Meloni calls public order meeting after Milan clashes

Giorgia Meloni called a meeting at Palazzo Chigi on October 19, 2026, on public order, following violent weekend clashes in Milan and other Italian cities. The executive branch is considering further tools against those who exploit legitimate demonstrations to spread violence and chaos, with governing coalition partners pushing for the anticipation of parts of the security package currently in the Senate.

The unrest erupted during weekend demonstrations, notably in Milan’s Piazza Duomo, where groups of protestors clashed with law enforcement. Meloni posted a message on social media condemning those who exploit legitimate protests to spread chaos. She highlighted the case of Angelo De Simone, head of the Garibaldi-Venezia police precinct, who remained in the Milan street battles.

“Defending citizens, those who live honestly, and those who guarantee the safety of everyone comes before any indulgence toward the violent,” Meloni wrote.

Mayors Demand Social Pacts as Political Tensions Flare

The street violence has triggered a confrontation between the national government and city leaders. Center-left mayors from Rome, Milan, Florence, Bari, Bologna, Torino, Naples, Genoa, and Cagliari issued a joint statement demanding to be summoned by the government “as soon as possible.” Signatories including Rome Roberto Gualtieri and Giuseppe Sala argued that the social and generational pacts are breaking down.

📌 First France, Then Italy: Milan Erupts in Second Day of RiotsPolice clashed with protesters in Milan for a second consecutive day on Sunday as demonstrations over poor public services and the rising cost of living escalated into violence, with shops looted, windows smashed… pic.twitter.com/n7cxRggl1K — https://x.com/NewsContext360/status/2112062320222363888

“It is thus necessary to intervene on essential guarantees for the Italian population: the right to housing, protections for workers, and efficient public transport,” the mayors stated, while expressing an absolute “no” to violence and destruction.

Tensions escalated further when Giuseppe Sala criticized the deployment of security forces during an interview on RTL 102.5. Sala suggested that the forces available in Milan at the police headquarters were not adequate, though he stated he did not have an issue with Questore Bruno Megale.

“The impression that the moment is being underestimated and that the forces available in Milan at the police headquarters were not adequate is one I have,” Sala said.

Matteo Piantedosi rejected Sala’s remarks, accusing him of deflecting blame.

“It is the usual natural and instinctive reflex of a certain radical chic left that simply cannot condemn the violent without some caveats, always preferring to look to presumed responsibilities of the State and its representatives,” Piantedosi said.

Senate Ignazio La Russa stated that the Milan mayor’s evaluation “leaves one speechless.” Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister and League leader Matteo Salvini expressed solidarity with injured officers and called for greater preventive measures and freedom of action for law enforcement.

The Government Prepares Legislative Countermeasures

In response to the unrest, the government is considering the anticipation of parts of the security package currently in the Senate. Salvini asked for “preventive detention” for minors, “a ban on gathering for those responsible for group violence,” the crime of group damage, and the “possibility of deferred arrest.”

Forza Italia, led by secretary Tajani, suggested holding a Council of Ministers meeting in the Lombard capital to demonstrate state presence and solidarity with damaged local businesses. Tajani pressed for giving law enforcement tools “to proceed with the arrest of minors in case of looting and devastation.”

Following further disturbances in central Milan, Mayor Sala issued a renewed condemnation of the rioters.

“Total condemnation regarding those who commit these criminal actions,” Sala stated.