ASUS has released a new Intel graphics card, the ASUS UGen Intel Arc Pro B70 32 GB, following the March 2021 launch of the entry-level DG1-4G based on Intel Iris Xe technology. Five and a half years later, the manufacturer has partnered again with Intel to launch the ASUS UGen Intel Arc Pro B70 32 GB, H&Co reported.

Hardware Specifications and Power Limits

The official product specification sheet for the ASUS UGen Intel Arc Pro B70 32 GB shows features largely identical to Intel’s baseline design, aside from one critical adjustment to power delivery. The card draws up to 310 watts of power compared to the standard 230 watts specified by Intel for the BGM-G31 GPU. This higher power limit supports maintaining the maximum announced GPU frequency of 2,800 megahertz during heavy, sustained workloads. Testing of the Intel Arc Pro B70 by H&Co revealed that with a total board power fixed at 230 watts, actual operating frequencies under load dropped closer to 2,450 megahertz. The expanded power threshold on the ASUS model helps overcome this performance restriction at the expense of noticeably higher power consumption.

Pricing and European Retail Availability

Pricing remains a major question amid rising manufacturing costs for DRAM components, especially for hardware carrying professional and artificial intelligence designations. The ASUS UGen Intel Arc Pro B70 32 GB is appearing at multiple retail outlets in Germany with a price tag around 1,750 euros including tax. It is probable that the French retail market, which features less supply and weaker local competition, will see prices settle closer to 2,000 euros.