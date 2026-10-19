Elie Saab Launches H&M Collection on October 22

Lebanese couturier Elie Saab is launching a 55-piece collection with H&M on October 22, bringing high-end red-carpet glamour to the Swedish fashion retailer. With evening dresses priced at 509 Swiss francs in Switzerland and 399 euros in Germany, the collaboration highlights a broader industry shift toward affordable luxury amid rising competition.

The Bottom Line

The Launch Date: The Elie Saab x H&M collection drops on October 22, featuring 55 distinct items ranging from embroidered evening gowns to everyday wear.

The Elie Saab x H&M collection drops on October 22, featuring 55 distinct items ranging from embroidered evening gowns to everyday wear. The Price Point: A standout black and gold bandeau evening gown retails for 509 Swiss francs in Switzerland, compared to 399 euros in Germany.

A standout black and gold bandeau evening gown retails for 509 Swiss francs in Switzerland, compared to 399 euros in Germany. The Material Debate: Industry experts note that unlike Saab’s bespoke haute couture, the retail pieces are industrially manufactured using materials like recycled polyester.

Elie Saab Brings Red-Carpet Glamour to H&M

Elie Saab, the 62-year-old designer known for dressing Hollywood stars and monarchs, is stepping into the mass-market retail space. His upcoming collaboration with H&M includes 55 pieces designed to capture the ornate aesthetic of his typical atelier work. During a preview in Paris, Saab emphasized that his high-end clientele expects nothing less than grand execution, stating to Vogue that nobody wants casual basics from his label.

The Evolution of Designer Collaborations at High-Street Retailers

The strategy of partnering luxury designers with affordable retail chains dates back to 2004, when Karl Lagerfeld, then creative director of Chanel, designed a collection for H&M that sold out almost instantly. Since then, retail giants have routinely courted high-end talent, including Stella McCartney, Roberto Cavalli, Versace, and Balmain at H&M, alongside Victoria Beckham at Mango, and Jil Sander and Jonathan Anderson at Uniqlo. However, the retail landscape has shifted significantly since those early successes. According to fashion expert Jeroen van Rooijen, the rise of competitors like Shein and Temu has forced traditional high-street chains to elevate their offerings. Van Rooijen notes that companies like H&M and Zara must lean harder into “Trading up,” striving for greater glamour, stronger design competence, and higher margins as cheaper competitors continuously undercut them.

Pricing Discrepancies and Material Realities of Mass-Market Luxury

H&M maintains that exceptional design remains at the core of its designer partnerships, while Elie Saab Junior, Geschäftsführer of the family business, views the collaboration as an opportunity to expand the brand’s ready-to-wear footprint and introduce new customers to the label. Despite these corporate goals, the collection has sparked debate over pricing and material composition. The Swiss market faces a notable price markup, where a glittering black and gold bandeau gown costs 509 francs, whereas the exact same model retails for 399 euros in Germany. Furthermore, fashion analysts point out the fundamental divide between couture and commercial retail. While Saab’s original runway pieces rely on extensive handcrafting with silk, lace, and thousands of pearls, the H&M collaboration consists of industrially produced items made from conventional or recycled synthetics. Van Rooijen questions whether these pieces constitute true luxury, arguing that contemporary high-end fashion depends equally on unique craftsmanship, sustainable materials, and fair production standards.

Collaboration Detail Specification Designer Elie Saab Retail Partner H&M Launch Date October 22 Total Pieces 55 items Swiss Evening Gown Price 509 CHF German Evening Gown Price 399 EUR