More than 200 detained after urban unrest in Milan

More than 200 individuals have been detained following a weekend of intense urban guerrilla warfare in Milan, where groups of hooded minors targeted storefronts and supermarkets in the city center just meters from Piazza Duomo, Sky TG24 reported. The unrest, which left a trail of smashed windows, looted shelves, and an estimated €500,000 in property damage across the October 17–18 weekend, has exposed a fast-moving, digitally coordinated phenomenon that has left law enforcement scrambling to adapt.

Digital Orchestration and the Anatomy of the Riots

The disturbances began to crystallize on October 4 with the creation of an Instagram account titled «Italia in Piazza», which issued the initial calls for a mobilization against the rising cost of living, according to reporting by Corriere Milano. While the original October 17 protest was convened at 3:00 PM as a broader social demonstration, the situation rapidly fractured. Investigators noted that the participants used social platforms like TikTok, Instagram, and Telegram to coordinate and document their actions.

According to ANSA, the unrest mirrors a broader European wave of youth agitation originating in France, featuring a distinct blend of pop culture symbols, meme activism, and decentralized organization. The platform TikTok played a central role in amplifying the calls through algorithmic distribution, ensuring promotional content broke out of closed echo chambers and reached teenagers across Milan’s surrounding provinces.

Demographics of the Unrest and the Role of Minors

Authorities report that roughly 80 percent of those detained over the weekend were minors, with some participants as young as 11 and 13 years old. The demographic breakdown revealed a mix of local teenagers, second-generation Italians, and youths arriving from neighboring Lombardy towns like Treviglio, Cernusco, Saronno, and Lomazzo via regional rail lines, as detailed by Corriere del Ticino.

Photo: ANSA

Unlike traditional political protests featuring organized student collectives—many of which quickly distanced themselves from the violence—these groups operated without recognizable leaders or structured manifestos. Many wore black clothing, hoods, and balaclavas, frequently lowering their face coverings mid-assault specifically to capture video footage for social media clout. While some participants expressed economic grievances about invisibility and the high cost of living, investigators emphasized that the sheer scale of the looting and vandalism was largely disconnected from formal political platforms.

Political Fallout and Emergency Security Measures

In response to the violence in Milan and other urban centers, Giorgia Meloni convened an emergency security summit at Palazzo Chigi to formulate new legislative tools aimed at curbing public disorder. Government officials are actively considering the implementation of stringent measures modeled after the Caivano decree.

Photo: Corriere Milano

Out of 271 individuals brought into police custody over the two-day period, authorities arrested 32 people, including 23 minors, while preventative detention measures under new security frameworks were applied to 174 others. Milan prosecutors have requested custody for 11 adults charged with devastation and aggravated resistance to public officials, as the city assesses the structural and economic toll of the weekend’s events.