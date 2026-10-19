Irish Grocery Inflation Hits 4.69% in October

Grocery price inflation across Ireland’s major supermarkets climbed to 4.69% annually in the 12 weeks leading to October 4, up from 4.28% in the preceding period, according to retail data from Worldpanel by Numerator. The figures underscore persistent household cost pressures as consumers alter shopping habits ahead of the national budget.

Assessing Supermarket Inflation and Market Dynamics

Annual grocery inflation accelerated to 4.69% for the 12-week tracking period ending October 4, up from 4.28% previously reported by RTE.ie.

Shoppers shifted toward higher-frequency, lower-volume purchasing, driving store visits up 2.9% while the volume of items bought per trip declined 5.7%.

Promotional spending accounted for 21% of total grocery turnover, with shoppers utilizing deals to manage household expenses.

Supermarket Chain Market Share (%) Key Performance Metric Dunnes Stores 24.8% Retained top market position with 7.2% year-on-year sales growth Tesco 24.0% Captured 6.7% value growth alongside increased customer visits SuperValu 18.8% Maintained third position behind the leading duo Lidl 14.6% Recorded the highest annual growth rate among chains at 8.3% Aldi 10.8% Maintained stable positioning within the discount segment

Diverging Inflation Metrics Across Official Data Sources

The Worldpanel inflation metric stands notably higher than official figures released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), which reported that food prices rose by just 0.4% in the year leading to September. Analysts attribute the divergence to methodological differences in tracking basket changes, promotional discounting, and shifts toward private-label items.

The Irish Times reported that if the 4.7% retail inflation rate persists over the next 12 months, a household spending €200 weekly on groceries will absorb roughly €500 in additional annual costs. This comes on top of cumulative grocery price increases exceeding €3,000 for average households since late 2021.

Consumer Shift Toward Promotions and Premium Own-Label Goods

As cost-of-living pressures mount, Irish consumers are relying heavily on discounts. Promotional activity accounted for roughly one-fifth of all grocery spend during the period, with shoppers deploying an additional €454m on deals compared to the previous year. Eimear Faughnan, Head of Retail for Ireland at Worldpanel by Numerator, noted that special offers remain critical for managing larger pack sizes and pricier goods.

Photo: The Guardian

At the same time, brand loyalty remains resilient. Branded ranges commanded 50.9% of the market with sales up 12.4% year-on-year. Premium own-label products emerged as a standout category, posting an 11.9% increase in sales and adding €16.6m in consumer spend.

Early Festive Stockpiling and Seasonal Spending Shifts

Data indicates that shoppers initiated holiday purchasing ahead of schedule. Spending on branded chocolate confectionery climbed by €16m, biscuits by €15.6m, and sweets by €12.9m as households prepared for Halloween and the winter holidays. Concurrently, mild September weather spurred ice cream sales, while home baking declined by 15% over the 12-week window.

Photo: The Irish Times

Market share distribution reflected competitive pressures across all major retailers. Lidl demonstrated the fastest expansion with an 8.3% growth rate, fueled by returning shoppers and an influx of new customers contributing an extra €36.5m to its performance. Dunnes Stores maintained its leading position at 24.8% market share, closely followed by Tesco at 24%, SuperValu at 18.8%, Lidl at 14.6%, and Aldi at 10.8%.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.