Cebu City Deploys 553 Personnel for Kalag-Kalag Preparations

Thousands of visitors once streamed past the limestone markers of the Carreta Public Cemetery, bringing flowers, candles, and quiet prayers for Kalag-Kalag. As the annual observance approaches, local authorities are gearing up for another massive wave of humanity, balancing reverence with strict municipal logistics.

Cebu City will deploy 553 personnel in its initial preparations for the Kalag-Kalag 2026 observance, Cebu Daily News reported. The multi-agency effort tackles traffic management, cemetery clearing, vendor regulation, and waste disposal before the inevitable holiday rush.

Kenneth Siasar, chief of staff to Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, outlined the sweeping operational framework during an October 19 press conference. The city has already begun coordinating with the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO), the Traffic Management Committee (TMC), and the Department of Public Services (DPS) to sanitize public grounds and secure surrounding thoroughfares.

Deploying Personnel for Traffic and Crowd Control

The city’s deployment blueprint splits 553 workers across specialized tasks designed to prevent gridlock. Traffic management forms the backbone of the operation, claiming 197 personnel assigned directly to field posts alongside 109 detail officers. Mobile patrols will field 18 members, while specialized teams handle towing services, vehicle clamping, and street sweeping.

Photo: Sunstar

Additional enforcement support includes 10 deputized personnel from the Land Transportation Office, 25 engineering staff, and representatives from the Special Task Action Section, Task Force Traders, and Task Force MCH/Trisikad. Communications teams, the Eagle’s Eye monitoring unit, and administrative personnel round out the roster to maintain order around major burial grounds.

SunStar reported that the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO) is simultaneously finalizing security plans, with Col. Ricky Sumalde leading inter-agency coordination. Station commanders and force multipliers will establish dedicated Police Assistance Desks to guarantee immediate response times and high visibility.

Restricting Private Vehicles and Reining in Roadside Vendors

To keep narrow access roads clear, the city will enforce strict vehicle restrictions. Private automobiles remain generally barred from entering public cemeteries. An exception is under consideration for the private Cebu Memorial Park, where the CCTO has formally requested permission for city traffic enforcers to manage internal congestion.

Photo: Inquirer

Vendor management remains another critical hurdle. Municipal teams met with the City Treasurer’s Office and the PROBE Team to address the issue while organizing vendors and keeping roads clear for visitors. Officials hope to curb the perennial issue of unauthorized roadside vendors who slip back into restricted zones after initial warnings.

Authorities continue to appeal for public cooperation, urging visitors to respect established rules and preserve the solemnity of the tradition.