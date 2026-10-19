Lindt & Sprüngli replaces CEO Adalbert Lechner with Dieter Weisskopf

Chocolate manufacturer Lindt & Sprüngli (SWX: LISN) ousted Chief Executive Adalbert Lechner with immediate effect on Monday, October 19, 2026, following weak growth figures and two sales warnings. Former CEO Dieter Weisskopf will take over the operational leadership on an interim basis until a permanent successor is appointed.

Executive Summary

Immediate Ouster: Adalbert Lechner departs after 33 years with the firm and serving as CEO since 2022.

Adalbert Lechner departs after 33 years with the firm and serving as CEO since 2022. Interim Leadership: Former CEO and current vice-chairman Dieter Weisskopf returns to run daily operations while the board searches for a permanent replacement to be named by Q2 2027.

Former CEO and current vice-chairman Dieter Weisskopf returns to run daily operations while the board searches for a permanent replacement to be named by Q2 2027. Guidance Slashed: Organic growth projections for 2026 were reduced down to 0-2% following weak consumer demand and high price sensitivity.

Board Pulls the Plug After Margin Pressures and Two Sales Warnings

The sudden dismissal highlights deep fractures within the upper echelons of the Kilchberg-based confectioner. Lechner, who assumed the top job in 2022 after leading the critical German market, fell victim to a prolonged consumer revolt against price hikes. Lechner’s 33-year tenure ended abruptly as the company struggled to maintain its premium pricing power.

Lindt & Sprüngli named Dieter Weisskopf interim chief executive officer with immediate effect as Adalbert Lechner departs https://t.co/OcrrPpfzRJ — https://x.com/business/status/2112070024458285545

Photo: SRF

The underlying catalyst lies in a series of price adjustments. Driven by soaring global cocoa input costs, Lindt & Sprüngli raised retail prices, including an average 11.8% surcharge during the first half of 2026. However, consumer pushback in core European markets—particularly Germany, Switzerland, and Great Britain—far exceeded internal projections. Seasonal staples like gold bunnies became stagnant inventory on store shelves, forcing the company into uncharacteristic discounting and smaller packaging formats.

Metric Previous Expectation Revised Guidance (2026) Organic Sales Growth 4% – 6% 0% – 2% First-Half Price Surcharges N/A 11.8% average increase Stock Price Retracement N/A Down ~40% from summer peak

Leadership Shuffle Across Key European Markets

The management overhaul extends beyond Lechner’s departure. There is no change in Switzerland.

Meanwhile, institutional investors are casting a critical eye upward toward the board itself. Critics argue that the leadership under Chairman Ernst Tanner failed to react quickly enough to softening volume demands.

Interim Strategy and the Search for Permanent Direction

Dieter Weisskopf returns to the helm with an explicit mandate to stabilize the European retail footprint. While operations in North America and Asian emerging markets continue to post healthy growth, domestic weaknesses threaten the group’s foundational margins. Dropping cocoa commodity prices anticipated for 2027 could liberate up to 500 million Swiss francs. This capital will likely be channeled into promotional campaigns, advertising, and targeted price rollbacks to recapture alienated shoppers.

Despite the operational turbulence, the board maintained its financial targets for the remainder of the fiscal year. The core challenge for Weisskopf and his team remains reviving volume growth without permanently eroding the brand equity associated with premium luxury confectionery.