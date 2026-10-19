Russell Brand trial hears complainant Detail 2004 assault

Russell Brand sat upright in the dock at Southwark Crown Court on Monday as jurors watched a pre-recorded police interview detailing allegations that he sexually assaulted an MTV worker in Soho in 2004, according to reporting by The Guardian.

The Case Against Russell Brand

The 51-year-old comedian faces three charges of rape, three of sexual assault, and one of indecent assault involving six women across a ten-year span from 1999 to 2009.

Brand has pleaded not guilty and denies all allegations brought against him.

The current proceedings at Southwark Crown Court center on testimony detailing an alleged assault inside a London bar toilet following a birthday party.

The Soho Bar Incident and Court Testimony

The complainant told detectives she initially recognized Brand from his appearances on Channel 4’s Big Brother spin-off shows. Within a minute of meeting him at a Soho bar in 2004, however, the encounter turned aggressive. She stated that Brand grabbed her breasts with what she described as a “weird maniacal” grin before dragging her by the arm into the venue’s toilets.

According to her testimony, Brand orally raped her inside the cubicle while she told him she did not want to participate. She recounted pushing him away and telling him not to be a spoilsport, stating that he repeatedly pushed her head down. After a man knocked on the door to ask if everything was alright, the woman walked out, whereupon Brand allegedly suggested they swap phone numbers as if nothing unusual had occurred.

Vehicle Allegations and Subsequent Disclosure

The complainant further alleged that she was steered into a car by Brand, where his driver transported them to a different bar in Camden. While inside the vehicle, she claimed Brand exposed himself and demanded she perform a sex act, though he desisted when she refused. She later disclosed parts of the incident to two friends, describing Brand as a “sexual predator,” but delayed going to authorities due to feelings of shame. She told police that media reports regarding Brand in 2023 ultimately prompted her to come forward.

Defense Cross-Examination at Southwark Crown Court

During cross-examination, defense barrister Ian Winter KC challenged the complainant’s account. He suggested that she had willingly accompanied the comedian to the toilets and had been excited and charmed by meeting him. The complainant rejected the characterization entirely, maintaining under questioning that she had known Brand for barely a minute before the alleged assault occurred.

Trial Detail Court Information Defendant Russell Brand (Age 51) Alleged Timeframe 1999 to 2009 across six complainants Court Location Southwark Crown Court, London

The trial at Southwark Crown Court continues.