Jaron Ennis Extends Seven-Fight Contract with Matchroom Until 2029

Jaron “Boots” Ennis has signed a multi-year, seven-fight contract extension with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom, securing his promotional future through the end of 2029 as he targets an undisputed championship at 154 pounds.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Ennis sits at No. 8 on Uncrowned’s pound-for-pound list, maintaining elite status in boxing futures markets.

A potential three-belt unification bout against Josh Kelly is slated for January or February 2027.

Securing this eight-figure, multi-year deal keeps Ennis under the Matchroom banner until late 2029, blocking rival promotional advances.

The Road to Undisputed at 154 Pounds

Ennis, 36-0 with 32 knockouts, holds the WBA and WBO super welterweight titles. Boxing News 24 reported that the Philadelphia star’s eyes remain squarely fixed on collecting every piece of hardware in the division following his contract renewal.

The 29-year-old originally teamed up with Matchroom in April 2024. During that initial stretch, he defended his IBF welterweight crown twice in Philadelphia against David Avanesyan and Karen Chukhadzhian, before unifying the 147-pound division against Eimantas Stanionis in Atlantic City.

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Following his jump to light middleweight, Ennis stopped Uisma Lima in the first round before earning a career-best win by halting Xander Zayas in a Brooklyn firefight this past July.

Parallel Signings Set Up Next Unification

The timing of the multi-fight extension aligns with IBF champion Josh Kelly signing fresh terms with Matchroom on the exact same day. Because both belt-holders share a promotional home, Eddie Hearn holds a direct path to book an in-house unification clash.

Ennis is expected to return against Kelly in a three-belt unification planned for January or February 2027. The winner of that bout would then need to face WBC champion Sebastian Fundora to crown an undisputed king at 154 pounds.

Fighter Division Belts Held Jaron Ennis Super Welterweight WBA, WBO Josh Kelly Super Welterweight IBF Sebastian Fundora Super Welterweight WBC

Negotiation Hurdles Ahead for Hearn

While Kelly's re-signing streamlines the first hurdle, securing the final piece of the division will require reaching outside camps. Fundora’s team has signaled demands for an even split in any clash with Ennis.

However, entering negotiations holding three belts would grant Ennis full advantage to demand the lion's share. Matchroom has yet to officially announce a date or next opponent for Ennis, leaving the exact timeline for the Kelly bout dependent on finalized contract terms.

Together we have aligned ourselves in all the right positions to get what I want, and that’s undisputed! Ennis stated via Matchroomboxing.com. The world is about to see why I’m different and why I’m the best fighter in the world!

Matchroom confirmed that the entire team intends to honor that loyalty by delivering unification opportunities on boxing’s premier stages as Ennis works through his new seven-fight commitment.