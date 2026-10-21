Israel approved as second-tier sectoral partner in Pacific Islands Forum

Israel has secured approval from the regional Pacific Islands Forum to join the body as a second-tier sectoral partner, a diplomatic development that immediately drew sharp condemnation from opposition lawmakers in New Zealand.

A Two-Tier Structure for Regional Engagement

The Pacific Islands Forum secretariat made no immediate public announcement following the decision made at last month’s leaders meeting in Palau, 1News reported. The integration comes via a newly established two-tier partnership stream designed to overhaul how external nations interact with the bloc.

Under this framework, strategic partners such as the United States, China, and the European Union continue to engage directly with Pacific leaders. Meanwhile, sectoral partners like Israel will participate at the ministerial level, focusing strictly on specific regional priorities. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar announced the acceptance on social media, pointing to areas of intended cooperation including water management, desalination, agriculture, climate change mitigation, innovation, and sustainable development.

NZ politicians react to Israel's Pacific Islands Forum move | RNZ

The restructuring stems from longstanding regional concerns regarding international interference in forum business and a lack of substantive contributions from several of the 21 countries previously classed as dialogue partners. During last month's summit, Palau President and meeting chair Surangel Whipps Jnr emphasized the bloc's autonomy. “Our partners are welcome to sail with us, but they do not choose our destination,” he said, according to 1News.

Political Fallout in Wellington

The pathway to partnership has ignited political friction in New Zealand, which is scheduled to host next year’s Pacific Islands Forum leaders meeting. Labour Party foreign affairs spokesperson Vanushi Walters criticized Prime Minister Christopher Luxon over the government’s stance during the Palau summit, RNZ reported. Walters stated that her party would have firmly opposed Israel’s inclusion and asserted that Luxon has serious questions to answer regarding New Zealand’s diplomatic posture, noting that the prime minister previously stated he would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu if he traveled to New Zealand.

Photo: The Times of Israel

The diplomatic maneuvering unfolds against a backdrop of expanding bilateral ties between Israel and individual Pacific nations. In June, Fiji finalized an agreement for Israel to establish a resident embassy in Suva to service nine Pacific countries, following an official visit by Sa’ar. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar landed in Fiji, where he was welcomed by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

As preparations begin for New Zealand to host the regional summit next year, analysts note that Wellington will face complex decisions regarding how sectoral partners participate in high-level leaders’ dialogues.