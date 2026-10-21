Four NHL Games Go To Overtime, Sharks Beat Canadiens

Four NHL games required overtime or a shootout on Tuesday, highlighting early-season parity across the league. In Montreal, the San Jose Sharks secured a 4-3 victory over the Canadiens thanks to two goals from Macklin Celebrini, including the overtime winner, handing Montreal its third overtime loss in its last ten games.

The result leaves the Canadiens 7th in the Atlantic Division with a 4-3-2 record. Meanwhile, the Sharks earned their second win to climb to 4th in the Pacific Division, playing above their recent seasons’ baseline performance.

Overtime Thrillers Across Both Conferences

Across the league, extra time proved decisive in several key matchups on Tuesday night. In the Western Conference, both the Edmonton Oilers and the Dallas Stars needed overtime to maintain their winning trajectories.

COMEBACK KING: Macklin Celebrini LIFTS Sharks Past Canadiens in Dramatic Overtime Thriller

Evan Bouchard scored the game-winner to break a tie against the Minnesota Wild. In Dallas, Mikko Rantanen completed a hat trick to secure a victory for the Stars.

That win handed the Boston Bruins a rare loss after they opened the campaign with a strong 7-2-1 stretch. Both Edmonton and Dallas are currently playing well above their previous years’ paces on home ice and the road.

Upsets and Division Leaders

Elsewhere on the Tuesday slate, the St. Louis Blues defeated the Winnipeg Jets 2-1 behind a goal from Philip Broberg. The Los Angeles Kings overcame a 2-0 deficit to defeat Washington 5-2, sparked by two goals from Adrian Kempe.

Team Record Division Standing Recent Result Carolina Hurricanes 8-2-1 1st (Metropolitan) Won Boston Bruins 7-2-1 Top Tier (Atlantic) Lost (OT) Montreal Canadiens 4-3-2 7th (Atlantic) Lost (OT) vs. San Jose San Jose Sharks Not specified 4th (Pacific) Won (OT) vs. Montreal

Tuesday's results show how quickly standings can shift during the opening weeks of the NHL schedule, with overtime losses accumulating for clubs like Montreal while lower-ranked teams find momentum.