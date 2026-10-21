Nigeria Loses 20 Visa-Free Destinations in IziVisa Passport Index

Nigeria’s global mobility standing has plummeted to 181st out of 196 evaluated nations in the latest release of the IziVisa Passport Ranking Index, stripping the green passport of unhindered entry rights across twenty international destinations.

How Nigeria Lost Twenty Visa-Free Destinations

The sharp descent in international access marks a profound reversal from mid-2026, when the green passport sat at 90th position on the IziVisa Passport Ranking Index. Under the weight of the latest index update, unconditional visa-free entry has shrunk to just 24 nations. Another 16 destinations now require visas on arrival, while 43 territories demand electronic visa pre-authorisation.

Among the nations reclassified from direct visa-free entry to visa-on-arrival status are Burundi, Comoro Islands, Djibouti, Madagascar, Mozambique, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, Cambodia, Iran, Lebanon, Maldives, Timor-Leste, and Tuvalu, alongside entry-permit arrangements in Seychelles, Niue, and Tuvalu. Destinations such as Kenya have shifted to electronic travel authorizations, while Suriname, Kiribati, and the Cook Islands now enforce special clearance or entry fees.

Contrasting Indices and Methodology Disparities

The steep fall reported by IziVisa stands in stark contrast to separate assessments issued by Henley & Partners. Its July 2026 edition, marking the organization’s 20th anniversary using data from the International Air Transport Association, placed Nigeria 90th out of 199 passports assessed worldwide, holding a steady visa-free score of 44 destinations.

Analysts emphasize that these divergent figures stem from separate methodologies. While the Henley index evaluates 199 passports against 227 global travel destinations based on prior visa exemptions, the IziVisa assessment counts short-stay tourist entry requirements across 198 destinations, treating electronic visas and visas on arrival through distinct criteria.

Regional Standing Across the African Continent

The October 2026 assessment by IziVisas placed Nigeria 47th out of 54 African countries, assigning a mobility score of 40 destinations accessible without obtaining a visa in advance. That placement puts the nation among the ten lowest-ranked passports on the continent, sitting alongside the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Eritrea, Libya, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Sudan, and Somalia.

African Nation Continental Rank Visa-Free Access Score Seychelles 1st 124 destinations Morocco 4th 66 destinations Botswana 5th 63 destinations Ghana 16th 56 destinations Nigeria 47th 40 destinations

Diplomatic Silence and Economic Stakes

The federal government has remained silent in the wake of the publication. Calls and messages sent to Oluwafemi Adeniyi, the Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, went unanswered at the time of reporting.

Anonymous foreign affairs analyst, via Allafrica “It is a sad situation for the country, which demonstrates how low the country has sunk among the comity of nations,”

Urgent action was demanded of the Nigerian authorities by the unnamed expert, who urged them to steer the nation away from this regrettable trajectory.

Photo: Head Topics

At the top of the 2026 IziVisa standings on a global scale is the United Arab Emirates, whose passport grants entry to 185 out of 198 tracked locations utilizing electronic authorizations, landing visas, or visa-free policies. Travelers using these systems are consistently advised by agencies such as the Nigerian authorities to check entry advisories and confirm eligibility with destination immigration offices prior to departure, given frequent policy updates and differing security situations worldwide.