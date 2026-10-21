Apple Pencil Tips MX763FE/A sold for 14,000 Won on Korean Retailers

Apple Pencil Tips Listed at 14,000 Won on Arca Live Deal Feed

Apple Pencil Tips, carrying the part number MX763FE/A, surfaced on the Arca Live hot deal tracking channel priced at 14,000 won, drawing community attention as users shared the listing alongside various hardware and grocery discounts, arca.live reported.

Hardware and Electronics Dispatched Across Major Korean Retailers

The Apple Pencil accessory post appeared alongside an extensive slate of tech and consumer goods listings across local e-commerce platforms. Coupang featured the Apple MacBook Air 13 with the M5 chip in starlight, carrying a 10-core M5 processor, 512GB storage, and 16GB memory. Another Coupang listing highlighted the Apple Magic Keyboard with Numeric Keypad. Meanwhile, GMarket offered the AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D processor bundled with a Onimusha game package, alongside a 65-inch Samsung Mini LED 4K TV.

Grocery and household items crowded the same digital storefronts. GMarket listings included a bulk offering of Samyang Buldak Bokkeumyeon ramen alongside various beverage multipacks and Orion Choco Pie boxes. Additional deals spanned household essentials, ranging from Gillette razor blade replacements to mini lip balms on Todays House and canned tuna or snacks across rival platforms.

Pricing and Platform Context for the MX763FE/A Listing

Priced at 14,000 won, the replacement tips for Apple’s stylus line represent a routine maintenance purchase for iPad users relying on the precision accessory for digital illustration and handwriting. The listing sat within a fast-moving stream of community-curated discounts that aggregate price drops from Coupang, GMarket, and Lotte On. Community engagement on the board remained restricted to authenticated users.

The thread tracking the MX763FE/A product identifier logged baseline user commentary typical of e-commerce aggregator boards, where participants exchange links to shifting inventory across South Korean digital marketplaces. No official statements from Apple regarding supply adjustments or pricing updates accompanied the user-submitted discount post.