Ferrari’s 12Cilindri Manuale Delivers Simulated Manual Transmission

The Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale delivers a simulated manual transmission paired with an eight-speed dual-clutch automatic, marking the automaker’s first row-your-own interface in a decade and a half, Hagerty reported.

Hardware Architecture of the Simulated Manuale

Underneath the bodywork, the car shares its core components with the standard 12Cilindri. That means a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V-12 engine churning out 819 horsepower at 9,250 rpm and 500 lb-ft of torque at 7,250 rpm. The mechanical layout retains the front-engine, rear-wheel-drive configuration and dry weight of 3,450 pounds.

Ferrari's 12Cilindri Manuale Reinvented the Transmission: Here’s Why It Matters. Jason Cammisa ICONS

A clutch pedal joins the floor, and a traditional H-pattern gated shifter with six forward gears and reverse replaces the steering column paddles. There is also a physical engine start button instead of the capacitive layout on the standard model. A cam-and-spring mechanism inside the shifter recreates the tactile resistance of a physical linkage, while a solenoid prevents gear selection that would lead to an overrev.

Because the V-12 features a super-light rotating assembly with no flywheel, the engine revs up and down instantly. To smooth out this responsiveness, engineers installed a second throttle map that activates whenever the clutch pedal is depressed, calming the aggressive throttle behavior.

Ferrari's NEW Gated Manual in the 12Cilindri Manuale!

Software Permits Anomalous Inputs

While the interface feels convincing during normal driving, the system permits certain anomalous inputs. A driver can trick the computer by pretending to upshift into third gear and quickly forcing the shifter into first, which results in a violent engagement if executed faster than the software lockout.

Another software limitation prevents the vehicle from switching out of automatic mode into manual mode at speeds exceeding 43 mph (70 km/h). Because the gated shifter only has six gates to control an eight-speed transmission, the two highest gears are locked out in manual mode. Consequently, highway cruising requires either running near 4,000 rpm in sixth gear or switching to automatic mode, where the system locks out manual intervention until vehicle speed drops below the threshold.

Ferrari just brought the manual transmission. For real.Join director of reviews Mike Duff as he takes a look through Ferrari's new 12Cilindri Manuale, Ferrari's new gated manual supercar.What do you think of Ferrari's new supercar? pic.twitter.com/7cdAKPlHhu — https://x.com/RoadandTrack/status/2073108508136849844

Financial Mechanics and Production Scale

Developing a brand-new mechanical manual transmission capable of handling the 12Cilindri’s torque and rev profile would have required years of engineering and millions of dollars in validation. By mounting a software-driven manual interface onto an existing dual-clutch automatic, Ferrari avoids those development costs.

The setup allows the car to retain the exact acceleration times, fuel economy ratings, CO2 emissions, and drive-by noise certifications of the base vehicle, bypassing costly re-certification processes. The Manuale carries an estimated base price of $662,000—roughly $209,000 more than the standard 12Cilindri. Across a planned production run of 1,499 units, the model generates more than $300 million in incremental revenue for the manufacturer.

@charles_leclerc & @lewishamilton take the Ferrari 12Cilindri Manuale for a spin