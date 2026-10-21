Theatrical Performance ‘Nous sommes fortes’ in Isigny-le-Buat on October 30, 2026

The cultural space of Isigny-le-Buat in the Manche department will host the theater performance Nous sommes fortes ! on October 30, 2026, focusing on the lived experience of breast cancer through texts written by patients and caregivers from the Hôpital privé de la Baie in Avranches.

Integrative supportive care pathways, such as hospital biography writing workshops, serve as vital non-pharmacological interventions designed to help patients process the trauma of diagnosis, surgical resection, and systemic therapies like chemotherapy and hormone therapy.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Supportive Care Integration: Writing workshops conducted in clinical settings act as a complementary psychosocial tool, helping patients manage the emotional distress associated with oncology care pathways.

Writing workshops conducted in clinical settings act as a complementary psychosocial tool, helping patients manage the emotional distress associated with oncology care pathways. Interdisciplinary Collaboration: The production bridges the gap between clinical staff and patients, translating the raw reality of medical treatments, patient vulnerability, and recovery into public awareness.

The production bridges the gap between clinical staff and patients, translating the raw reality of medical treatments, patient vulnerability, and recovery into public awareness. Community Triage & Recovery: Post-performance discussions involving local physical therapists provide direct access to rehabilitation guidance, particularly addressing post-operative mobility and lymphedema management.

The Origins of Hospital Writing Workshops in Avranches

The theatrical performance stems from collaborative writing sessions held monthly at the Hôpital privé de la Baie in Avranches. Claire Larquemain, a writer and workshop facilitator who has worked within the establishment for four years, explains that the texts capture the authentic reality of the care pathway. These sessions articulate the intricate dynamics of the caregiver-patient relationship, highlighting moments of profound vulnerability and resilience.

During these workshops, participants document their encounters with diagnosis and treatment. The Les Cœurs vaillants theater company then translates these writings into a staged performance, delivering a powerful interpretive reading of the participants’ experiences. Last year, the resulting collaboration debuted at the theater in Avranches before preparing for its upcoming regional staging in Isigny-le-Buat.

Epidemiological Context and Regional Public Health Stakes

The staging coincides with regional observances for Pink October, drawing attention to early detection protocols and the shifting demographics of breast cancer diagnoses. Claire Larquemain notes the broader epidemiological concern: France remains heavily impacted by breast cancer, with incidence rates continuing to rise notably among women under the age of forty. Early self-examination, clinical screenings, and awareness campaigns remain critical components in altering prognostic outcomes.

Local municipal leadership has backed the initiative by providing the Isigny-le-Buat cultural space and technical resources free of charge. Jessie Orvain of the commune, arranged the venue hosting. Following the performance, a structured public discussion will feature a local physical therapist alongside a healthcare professional from the Hôpital privé de la Baie, allowing attendees to engage directly with clinical experts regarding recovery, physical rehabilitation, and support resources.

Event Detail Specification Venue Espace culturel, Isigny-le-Buat (Manche) Performing Troupe Compagnie Les Cœurs vaillants Source Material Origin Hôpital privé de la Baie, Avranches Beneficiary Associations Rose en Baie and Groupement d’Oncologie Sud Manche (GOSM)

Contraindications & When to Consult a Doctor

Admission to the Isigny-le-Buat performance is free, with voluntary donations collected on-site to benefit the Rose en Baie association and the Groupement d’Oncologie Sud Manche (GOSM).

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