France mobilizes 1,000 military personnel for Paris against riots

France is mobilizing 1,000 military personnel from its counterterrorism force to back up police in Paris ahead of nationwide demonstrations. It is a sharp escalation in the state’s response to unrest triggered by soaring living costs.

Operation Sentinelle Shifts to Capital Patrols

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez announced the mobilization on Tuesday. Soldiers from Operation Sentinelle will take over guarding sensitive locations across the capital.

This tactical shift aims to free up police and gendarmes. They will now confront rioters directly and attempt to prevent a repeat of last weekend’s widespread violence and looting.

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According to Le Journal du Dimanche, the capital will have 1,000 military personnel available on October 24. Of that total, 500 will actively patrol—a significant jump from the usual 300.

An Unprecedented Security Response Promised

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu promised an unprecedented security response. He openly acknowledged that authorities failed to contain the violence during previous demonstrations.

France Deploys Military To Support Police Ahead Of Fresh Protests | NewsX World

The deployment for next Saturday will be massive, Lecornu told lawmakers.

He accused radical left-wing groups of orchestrating an insurrectionary plan during the protests.

Paris police enforce an overnight curfew in two areas after riots in France

Elite Units, Armor, and Aviation Deployed

Operation Sentinelle launched in January 2015 following the deadly Charlie Hebdo terrorist attacks. The mission typically assigns up to 10,000 soldiers to protect vulnerable sites across France, including transport hubs, religious buildings, and tourist attractions.

Alongside the military rollout, Nunez confirmed that elite police units—including RAID, GIGN, and BRI—will mobilize. They will be backed by helicopters, armored Centaure vehicles, and water cannons. Authorities are also weighing bans on demonstrations deemed a direct threat to public order.

France protests: 2,400 arrested as riots prompt curfews

The Toll of the October 17 Unrest

The security crackdown follows widespread unrest on October 17. Roughly 550,000 people took to the streets that day to protest rising prices and deteriorating school conditions.

Those demonstrations rapidly degenerated into riots across Paris, Lyon, Marseille, and Bordeaux, leaving businesses looted and buildings set on fire.

According to Le Monde, 997 police officers and gendarmes were injured, including seven seriously, as security forces struggled to contain the scale of the unrest.

Arrests, Curfews, and Political Fallout

More than 2,400 people have been arrested in connection with the violence. Over 800 individuals have already been brought before the courts.

Local authorities have imposed localized curfews in Paris and several other French cities.

President Emmanuel Macron has acknowledged shortcomings in the government’s handling of the crisis.