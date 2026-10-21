PSG lose Kvaratskhelia, Dembele and Marquinhos to injuries

Paris Saint-Germain paid a heavy price for European success on Tuesday, losing winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia for months with a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during a 4-2 Champions League victory over Barcelona at the Parc des Princes.

The Second-Half Incident at the Parc des Princes

Kvaratskhelia sustained the ACL tear during the second half after landing awkwardly while sprinting back to make a tackle on Barcelona defender Xavi Espart. The Georgia winger looked in severe pain as he clutched his knee before leaving the pitch.

Surgery Scheduled After Official Confirmation

The club confirmed the severity of the diagnosis in an official statement, noting that Kvaratskhelia is set to undergo surgery in the coming days.

Three Injuries for PSG in One Match! When will Kvaratskhelia, Dembele, Marquinhos Return?

Muscular Setbacks for Dembele and Marquinhos

Dembele pulled up clutching the back of his left thigh in the 19th minute following a run down the left flank, while 32-year-old Marquinhos was replaced alongside Kvaratskhelia on the hour mark with a right thigh issue.

Squad Management and Domestic Pressure Ahead

Both Dembele and Marquinhos are expected to miss several weeks of action. PSG coach Luis Enrique has managed Dembele’s minutes carefully, using him sparingly in Ligue 1 last season and resting him twice in the domestic league during the current campaign following a 2024-25 season where the France star played 50 matches overall.

PSG lost Kvaratskhelia (ACL), Marquinhos (thigh) and Ousmane Dembélé (thigh) against Barcelona. Nuno Mendes was already out.The strange thing is that PSG rarely start any of their main players in up to 30 Ligue 1 games. Their average is around 25, yet they struggle with… — https://x.com/Blue_Footy/status/2112847341799518414

Quick Turnaround for Ligue 1 Clash With Lyon

Despite the injuries sustained during the European fixture, two-time defending champions PSG secured their third straight win in the competition. The squad must now turn their attention domestically as they prepare to host Lyon in Ligue 1 on Sunday, with both sides currently level on points at the top of the standings.