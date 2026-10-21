Erik Ten Hag States Ronaldo Let Team Down, Contract Terminated Mutually

Former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reignited his public feud with Cristiano Ronaldo, stating in an interview with The Athletic that the Portuguese forward let the team down and failed to prepare properly during their tense tenure together.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Cristiano Ronaldo's current playing status remains unaffected by historical managerial fallout as the 41-year-old forward manages the final stages of his career following a recent disciplinary sanction with his national team.

The Breakdown of the Old Trafford Relationship

Relations between the Dutch manager and the five-time Ballon d’Or winner soured rapidly following Erik ten Hag’s arrival at Old Trafford in 2022. The friction culminated in October 2022 when Cristiano Ronaldo refused to appear as a substitute during a Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur that Manchester United lost.

Former MAN United Boss Erik Ten Hag Slams Cristiano Ronaldo | WION News

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with the club was subsequently terminated by mutual consent the following month in November 2022. Reflecting on the high-profile departure, the manager stated, “He let the team down and he let me down.” Despite the fallout, the Dutch coach acknowledged the player’s historic status in the sport, noting that while he respected him immensely, his duty as a manager required rational decisions to keep preferred players on the pitch.

Milestone / Event Timeline Key Detail Ten Hag Appointment 2022 Began managerial tenure at Manchester United Tottenham Match Incident October 2022 Cristiano Ronaldo refused to enter as a substitute Contract Termination November 2022 Parted ways with Manchester United by mutual consent FA Cup Victory May 2024 Defeated Manchester City in the final Manchester United Departure October 2024 Dismissed while the club sat 14th in the Premier League Bayer Leverkusen Stint September 2025 Dismissed after three matches in charge

Subsequent Career Paths and Current Roles

Following the tumultuous end to his spell in Manchester, Erik ten Hag guided the club to a FA Cup triumph over Manchester City. However, domestic league struggles saw the team drop to 14th in the Premier League table, leading to his dismissal in October 2024 as rtbf.be noted. His subsequent managerial opportunity at Bayer Leverkusen proved exceptionally brief, ending in September 2025 after just three matches.

Erik ten Hag claims ‘promises’ were broken in Man Utd era & had tension with Cristiano Ronaldo

The Dutch tactician has since pivoted away from the dugout, taking up a position as technical director at FC Twente. Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo, now 41 years old, recently received a 30-day suspension from international duty following a dispute with national team coach Jorge Jesus in late September.

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Cristiano Ronaldo 'let the team and me down' – Ten Hag reflects on Man Utd spell.