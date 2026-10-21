VA Outpatient Clinic Proposed for Kmart Site

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Geographic Access: Bringing outpatient care directly to the Northland significantly reduces travel burdens for regional veterans currently commuting long distances, such as to Leavenworth, Kansas.

Bringing outpatient care directly to the Northland significantly reduces travel burdens for regional veterans currently commuting long distances, such as to Leavenworth, Kansas. Transit Integration: The proposed site design ties medical infrastructure directly into existing regional bus routes to support patients who rely on public transportation.

The proposed site design ties medical infrastructure directly into existing regional bus routes to support patients who rely on public transportation. Patient Volume: Projections estimate the new facility could draw up to 900,000 annual visitors, with an estimated 200,000 to 225,000 utilizing public transit options.

Redeveloping the Vacant Northland Property

The commercial property at the center of the proposal has remained empty since 2014. In 2022, the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority purchased the site with the original intent to coordinate redevelopment around public transit infrastructure.

“The idea would be to purchase the site, not rehab it, but prepare for its demolition and the reconstruction of assets that would promote transit-oriented development,” Brien Starner with the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority told KSHB 41.

Project Metric Estimated Projection Estimated Facility Cost $85 Million to $100 Million Projected Annual Visitors Up to 900,000 Transit-Dependent Visitors 200,000 to 225,000 Property Vacancy Timeline Since 2014

Easing Travel Burdens for Regional Veterans

For area veterans, establishing a local clinical footprint addresses substantial geographic barriers to routine medical oversight. Russell Smart, a local veteran, told KSHB 41 that the proposed Northland location addresses current logistical hurdles.

“It would be beneficial to me. I go to Leavenworth now which is a great distance,” Smart said.

The Kansas City Area Transportation Authority notes that multiple established bus routes already service the Northeast Vivion Road corridor, establishing a foundation for patient transit access.

Next Steps for Funding and Selection

The project remains dependent on external regulatory and funding decisions.

“Right now we’re working on the VA facility. If that shouldn’t pan out, we’re actually working on other options. But we’re very hopeful that the VA outpatient clinic has the ability to locate on that site,” Starner told KSHB 41.

Alongside the selection process, the transit authority continues working to secure the necessary financial backing to complete the demolition phase.

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