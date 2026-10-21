Casa Bermellon in Maipú, Argentina, Closes Permanently

In a recent edition of The Weekly Traveller newsletter, travel writer Bri reported on the quiet permanent closure of Casa Bermellon, an under-the-radar restaurant in the Maipú wine region of Mendoza, Argentina. The essay examines the emotional weight of small business closures and critiques the homogenization of modern travel driven by viral media and guidebooks.

Finding Casa Bermellon in Mendoza

Bri recounted a trip to Argentina alongside a travel partner named Chris, taken with minimal pre-planning. After a few initial days exploring Mendoza, the pair rented a car to explore the surrounding wine country. Attempting to visit the Uco Valley on their first day with the vehicle, they discovered that most prominent wineries and restaurants required advance bookings and were entirely sold out.

Shifting focus on their second day to the Maipú wine region closer to Mendoza, the travelers encountered an even stricter reliance on reservations. After facing rejection at multiple locations where staff explained that walk-ins were impossible, they arrived at Casa Bermellon. Expecting another refusal at the green door, the writer was greeted by the owner and seated without difficulty, resulting in a memorable lunch and wine tasting experience featuring mountain views behind local vineyards.

The Shift Away from Curated Itineraries

Reflecting on the discovery years later, the writer noted that Casa Bermellon had quietly shut down sometime last year. The closure left no digital trace in mainstream travel guides, articles, or viral videos, and the business ceased posting updates on Instagram without offering a public explanation.

The essay contrasts this hidden venue against heavily promoted establishments in the same region, many of which operated at full capacity due to widespread recommendations. Bri argues that viral videos and standardized travel guides frequently channel tourists toward a select handful of options, occasionally turning dynamic destinations into predictable formulas. While acknowledging the success of heavily featured venues, the writer suggests that prioritizing spontaneous stops and lesser-known locations offers a more authentic perspective.

Location Region Booking Status Encountered Discovery Method Uco Valley Wineries Mendoza, Argentina Fully booked / Reservations required Pre-planned itinerary Maipú Wineries Maipú, Argentina Fully booked / Walk-ins unavailable Spontaneous drive Casa Bermellon Maipú, Argentina Available / Walk-ins welcomed Knocking on door Claroscuro Bodega De Arte Uco Valley, Argentina Available / Low crowds Spontaneous drive

Further into the journey, a similar spontaneous stop at Claroscuro Bodega De Arte in the Uco Valley provided wine tasting surrounded by vineyards with almost no other visitors present. The newsletter concludes with a perspective encouraging travelers to embrace flexibility and look beyond viral itineraries when exploring international destinations.