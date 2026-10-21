Apple’s standard wired earphones, the Apple EarPods, outpace a field of budget alternatives in a market assessment published by imtest.de, proving that tethered audio at roughly 19 euros remains a viable counterweight to modern wireless ecosystems. In a test covering five current wired in-ear models from brands including Apple, Sony, JBL, Panasonic, and Ludos, the Apple EarPods emerged as both the test winner and the price-performance winner.

The assessment highlights several core advantages for tethered audio in 2026. Kabel-In-Ears feature no battery, meaning they never need to be charged and remain ready for use at all times. Connection to mobile phones is handled primarily via USB-C, alongside traditional jack and Lightning options. Sony and JBL also field budget offerings in this space, with the Sony IER-EX 15C priced at roughly 25 euros and the JBL Tune 310C available for around 20 euros.

Performance and Design of the Winning Earphones

The Apple EarPods secure the top spot by delivering the best overall package of sound, microphone quality, and price. They offer a very comfortable and secure fit in the ear despite lacking typical in-ear tips for the ear canals. Sound reproduction is pleasant with easily audible details and clean highs, though the bass is somewhat weak, and voices can sound flat and occasionally tinny on tracks such as Fleetwood Mac’s Dreams. The integrated microphone outperforms nearly every wireless in-ear competitor, and the control unit along the 127-centimeter cable ensures straightforward operation.

However, the design trade-offs are apparent. The EarPods lack active noise cancellation and offer no passive acoustic isolation, meaning ambient noise remains entirely noticeable. Transport is also basic as no carrying case is included, though the cable is relatively easy to untangle after being stored in a pocket.

Testing Methodology and Market Landscape

Evaluations conducted by imtest.de subject wired in-ears to criteria similar to wireless models, prioritizing sound performance across established musical elements such as bass, mids, highs, vocals, and details. Microphone quality receives heavy emphasis due to the inherent advantage of positioning the mic below the mouth compared to true wireless stereo alternatives. Testers also examine physical attributes including cord length, ease of untangling, and cable noise.

The current market for wired headphones remains modest, particularly for models featuring a USB-C connection—a necessary interface given that physical headphone jacks are now rarely found on modern smartphones. Alternative entries like the Sony IER-EX 15C utilize multi-fiber cables, silicone ear tips in three sizes, and include a cable holder, though testers noted weak bass, thin vocals, and distinct rattling in the high frequencies.