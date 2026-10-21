Victoria Morales on Pharmacy Evolution

Hospital pharmacy services are shifting from simple medication logistics to direct clinical care, with specialists participating in hospital emergency departments, intensive care, and specialized medical units to validate prescriptions, reconcile patient regimens, and monitor complex drug therapies.

That evolution forms the core of an operational update detailed by Victoria Morales, jefa del servicio de Farmacia Hospitalaria del Hospital Universitario de Gran Canaria Doctor Negrín, as reported by La Provincia. As hospitals handle an increasing influx of innovative pharmacological therapies, clinical pharmacists are taking on a more direct role in bedside care, medication safety checks, and multi-disciplinary treatment planning.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway

Medication Reconciliation: Pharmacists compare the drugs a patient takes at home against those prescribed during a hospital stay to prevent duplicate therapies, missed doses, and dangerous drug interactions.

Pharmacists compare the drugs a patient takes at home against those prescribed during a hospital stay to prevent duplicate therapies, missed doses, and dangerous drug interactions. Clinical Validation: Every specialized prescription undergoes rigorous evaluation by a clinical pharmacist to verify appropriate dosing, renal function adjustments, and overall efficacy before it reaches the patient.

Every specialized prescription undergoes rigorous evaluation by a clinical pharmacist to verify appropriate dosing, renal function adjustments, and overall efficacy before it reaches the patient. Dispensing Automation: Automated hospital pharmacy robots and secure dispensing kiosks help streamline routine distribution, freeing clinicians to spend more time monitoring direct patient care outcomes.

At the University Hospital of Gran Canaria Doctor Negrín, pharmacy professionals have expanded far beyond the dispensary counter. Morales noted to La Provincia that pharmacists now actively participate in medical rounds and clinical reviews within emergency departments, intensive care units, resuscitation areas, and hematology wards.

This integration targets high-risk medical environments where polypharmacy—the simultaneous use of multiple medications—creates significant vulnerability. Changes in renal and hepatic function, combined with shifts in muscle and fat mass, mean standard dosing guidelines can easily lead to adverse drug events or toxicity if not carefully monitored.

To mitigate these risks, hospital pharmacists perform systematic medication reconciliation upon admission. By mapping home regimens directly against hospital orders, they catch discrepancies, remove therapeutic duplications, and flag dangerous drug-drug interactions before complications arise.

Centralized Drug Evaluation and Regional Access

The introduction of novel pharmaceutical agents requires rigorous comparative evaluation against existing standards of care. Traditionally, individual hospitals relied on internal pharmacy committees to determine which drugs made it onto local formularies. However, the Canary Islands Health Service transitioned to a centralized pharmacy commission that unifies drug guidelines across the entire public health network.

Under this centralized system, requests for newly approved or high-cost medications require a formal indication-specific submission. Morales explained to La Provincia that hospital pharmacy teams evaluate comparative clinical trials, safety profiles, efficacy data, and cost impacts to issue clinical reports. While the vast majority of requested treatments are authorized, medications are occasionally denied when official regulatory bodies—such as Spain’s Ministry of Health—issue non-funding resolutions.

Beyond inpatient wards, outpatient hospital pharmacies manage complex chronic therapies for conditions such as human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, multiple sclerosis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. Treatments are distributed through specialized home hospitalization services (HADO), day hospitals, and outpatient dispensary units.

Service Area Primary Clinical Function Patient Impact Emergency & ICU Units Prescription validation, dosing adjustments, and acute interaction checks Reduces adverse drug events in critical care settings Outpatient Dispensaries Automated dispensing via secure kiosks and adherence monitoring Streamlines pickup for chronic conditions like HIV and rheumatoid arthritis Specialized Care Centers Proposed decentralization of drug delivery Eliminates unnecessary long-distance travel to central hospitals

Automation, Supply Disruptions, and Future Directions

Workflow automation has played a central role in modernizing hospital pharmacy operations. By utilizing automated dispensing systems and robotic inventory management in outpatient areas, the department reduces time spent on logistical tasks and redirects labor toward direct patient evaluation.

Access to these automated kiosks, however, requires strict clinical oversight. Morales emphasized that a physician must still prescribe the medication and a pharmacist must validate the treatment.

At the same time, supply chain instability remains an ongoing operational challenge. The hospital pharmacy regularly confronts shortages and complete desabastecimientos (supply droughts) of various active pharmaceutical ingredients. When standard domestic supply fails, the department coordinates with the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) to import foreign alternatives.

Looking toward future technological integration, hospital leadership is examining artificial intelligence tools to assist with clinical reporting and the deep analysis of real-world health outcomes. Because traditional clinical trials operate under strict inclusion criteria that rarely reflect the diverse, multi-morbid populations seen in everyday practice, analyzing post-market treatment results remains a primary institutional objective.

As Gran Canaria hosts the 71st Congress of the Spanish Society of Hospital Pharmacy, professionals from across the country are gathering to evaluate these emerging clinical trends, updated therapies, and evolving care models.

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